A.M. ATL: Nurse Dolly is ready for you

Today is probably a good day to fill up your tank.
Gas prices in Atlanta are responding to strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, a key oil and gas-producing region, and could jump this week.
Matt McClain, an analyst with Gas Buddy, told the AJC he expects prices could jump 10 to 30 cents over the next few days from Monday’s average $2.83 per gallon in the metro area.
⛽ Keep in mind, prices are lower than they were this time last year, when the average per gallon was $2.96, McClain said. Crude oil prices declined in 2025 because of slowing economic activity and increases in production from OPEC countries, according to the EIA.
⚽ The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee, which is comprised of Georgia and Atlanta elected officials and business leaders, rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell Monday to celebrate the World Cup’s arrival in 100 days.
Emari Etta-Tawo created "Nurse Dolly" to teach age-appropriate lessons about the human body, healthy habits and everyday wellness.
Scooch over, Ms. Rachel. “Nurse Dolly” is now on call for your kids.
Emari Etta-Tawo, an Emory Healthcare nurse and mother of two toddlers, created the smiling and singing social media persona as an educational web series.
It all started in 2025, while watching YouTube videos with her sons. Noticing a gap in educational content for children, Etta-Tawo decided to start her own content channel.
Her “Mini Med School” videos have drawn nearly 300,000 views on the platform.
Nurse Dolly teaches kids about feelings and healthy habits like washing hands, and uses stuffed animals and toy cars to act out doctor visits — from checkups to X-rays — so they understand what’s happening and feel less afraid.
🗣️ Etta-Tawo: “When children see someone who looks like them teaching confidently, professionally and positively about health and wellness, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves. That is powerful, especially when we consider that women of color remain underrepresented in many areas of health care.”
ON THIS DATE
March 3, 1972
The Atlanta Journal — Pioneer flies beyond the moon.
The Atlanta Journal — Pioneer flies beyond the moon. America’s Pioneer 10, the fastest spacecraft ever launched, sped beyond the moon in record time today and streaked on toward the planet Jupiter and an eternal journey through interstellar space. Flying with the spacecraft was a message for alien civilizations which might exist beyond our solar system. … If all goes as planned, the interplanetary explorer will be the first to fly through the asteroid belt, the first to explore the solar system’s largest planet and the first to escape the solar system to wander forever through other galaxies.
The plan was a 21-month mission. Instead, the Pioneer 10 project lasted until March 31, 1997. The spacecraft traveled about six billion miles.
ONE MORE THING
David Harbour and Jason Bateman were back in Atlanta for HBO Max’s seven-episode limited series “DTF St. Louis.” I am buying the quirky vibes. But the bigger question: You’re stranded on a desert island and can only watch “Stranger Things” or “Ozark” for the rest of your life. Which do you choose?
Eric Mandel is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native and University of Iowa alumnus. The award-winning journalist moved from Seattle in 2017 to Atlanta, working as a writer and editor for American City Business Journals. He joined the AJC in June 2024.
