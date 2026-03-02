Business Iran strikes upend Middle East travel, pause Delta’s Tel Aviv service Delta has been planning to restart its Atlanta-Israel route in April A Delta Air Lines has been planning to relaunch its Atlanta-Tel Aviv service in April, but aistrikes have halted flights from New York to the Middle East. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and other carriers have been forced to pull back on travel to the Middle East once again, as the fallout of the U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran continues. Hundreds of thousands of travelers in the Middle East were left stranded over the weekend as flights were diverted, delayed and canceled as the conflict began to unfold, The Associated Press reported.

It has been planning to resume its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route in mid-April and its Boston-Tel Aviv route in October 2026.

A Delta spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the airline has no updates about those plans at this time. United Airlines has also issued waivers across the region through the end of the month, after restarting service to Tel Aviv from three U.S. cities last year. Flights to the second busiest airport in the world, Dubai International Airport, as well as to Doha’s Hamad International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, were largely suspended over the weekend. All three airports were hit by strikes and affected by Middle Eastern airspace closures, The Associated Press reports. Etihad Airways restarted limited operations in Abu Dhabi on Monday.