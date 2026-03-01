Black History Month A century of Black history. Eleven years of bearing witness. The AJC again examined the people, power and pivotal moments that continue to shape America. Illustration by Devinne Moses for the AJC

This year carried weight. It marked 100 years since Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, which became Black History Month. And it marked the 11th year of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black History Month series, our annual effort to document, interrogate and celebrate the people and forces that shape this city and America.

We opened the series at scale. “Black History at 100: Five Years That Shaped Atlanta” examined pivotal moments that helped define the modern city, from the integration of UGA to the 1973 election of Maynard Jackson, from the trauma of 1968 to the arrival of OutKast to the grief of 2020, which saw the loss of a trio of civil rights giants. Coretta Scott King (second from right) attends the funeral service and casket viewing of husband Martin Luther King Jr. with family in Atlanta in April 1968. (Dwight Ross, Jr./The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Photographic Archives. Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library) RELATED AJC Black History Month Series A companion piece, “From Auburn Avenue to the World,” traced one defining moment for every year, from the 1926 birth of Negro History Week to the present.

Both stories, rooted in Sweet Auburn yet conscious of Atlanta’s global imprint, set the tone for the month, moving between the past and present.

Norris Herndon outside the home his dad, Alonzo Herndon, built. The Herndon House sits on land acquired from Atlanta University. (Floyd Jillson/AJC file) In all, we published a story each day, along with videos, audio and music playlists. Nearly every department in the newsroom — from features to sports to video to photo to podcasting to design, marketing and communications — had a hand in it. And in the middle of it all, we said goodbye to the Rev. Jesse Jackson. His death forced a pause. For decades, often from Atlanta, he bridged the Civil Rights Movement and electoral politics, marched with King and later built his own campaigns for justice, access and the White House. His death reminded us that history is lived in real time.

Reginald Eaves (from left), Jesse Jackson and Henry 'Hank' Aaron are all smiles atAndrew Young's campaign headquarters after his election as mayor of Atlanta. (Louie Favorite/AJC 1981) Reframing the record: The W.E.B. Du Bois project The intellectual and visual center of this year’s series was our re-examination of W.E.B. Du Bois and his data visualizations from the 1900 Paris Exposition. Left: Three men stand at the entrance to Chas. F. Gardner Electrician and Locksmith at 2933 State St. in Chicago. In 1900, W.E.B. Du Bois presented hundreds of portraits and scenes of Black American life for his’ "Exhibit of American Negroes" at the World’s Fair in Paris. (Special Collections and University Archives, University Libraries, University of Massachusetts Amherst) Right: In a re-creation of the left photo, Horace Robinson (in open doorway), owner of Silver Star Barbershop, poses with barbers Devin Pittman and Brandon "Duke" Graham on Feb. 3, 2026. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Du Bois understood that facts and photographs, rendered with precision, could dismantle caricature. In revisiting his “Exhibit of American Negroes,” Mirtha Donastorg and photographer Natrice Miller paired modern Atlanta data with contemporary photography, answering the same question Du Bois posed more than a century ago: What does Black life look like when it is presented with clarity and intention?

Top: A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois, his son, Burghardt, and wife Nina taken in 1898. In 1900, Du Bois presented hundreds of portraits and scenes of Black American life for his "Exhibit of American Negroes" at the World’s Fair in Paris. (Special Collections and University Archives, University Libraries, University of Massachusetts Amherst) Bottom: Julien, Sorai, 5, and Geneley Virgin are a portrait of a modern Atlanta Black family. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The answer is clear: Black history has always included scholars and image-makers determined to affect and correct the national record. Power, policy and the long fight We revisited the silencing of Julian Bond, whose exclusion from the Georgia House exposed how fiercely institutions resisted Black political authority. He was a state representative in 1966, but Julian Bond was often excluded inside the Capitol. (Bill Wilson/AJC 1966) We returned to the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre through the eyes of Walter White, who could have easily passed for white, but maintained his identity and eventually became executive secretary of the NAACP.

We examined reparations and how area counties are addressing the questions. Mayor Andre Dickens (from left) and former Atlanta Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Bill Campbell attend the kickoff celebration for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s 100th anniversary in 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) We spoke with the city’s living mayors to explore Atlanta’s minority contracting programs, shaped in the era of Maynard Jackson and now under renewed federal scrutiny. We traced how in 1868, 33 Black men were elected to Georgia’s General Assembly in the violent aftermath of the Civil War. And how within months, white lawmakers expelled them. A poster in the Capitol honors some of “The Original 33” Black men who were elected to Georgia’s General Assembly but expelled by white lawmakers within months. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We stood on the land that witnessed the Weeping Time, one of the largest slave sales in American history. We reported on a former CDC employee placed on a “DEI Watchlist,” showing that battles over race and power are not confined to history books. They are current. After losing her job at the CDC, Benita Harris was put on a DEI watchlist and her home was doxxed, causing her to get a gun and trained dog, Comet, for protection. (Natrice Miller/ AJC 2025) The reopening of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park also carried meaning beyond ceremony. Soundtrack of a city If politics formed one backbone of the series, music and the arts formed another.

Larry "Nuface" Compton has been collecting magazines, posters, music and Black culture memorabilia since he was a child, including this signed cassette case of Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing." (Natrice Miller/AJC) Through the lens Some stories were told in images, showing that photography can humanize. We opened the AJC archives and published rarely seen photographs tracing Black life across decades. Sam and Desiree Tillis left their apartment in Clark Howell Homes he was threatened by drug dealers a second time. (Atlanta Journal Constitution Photographic Archives. Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library. Nov. 29, 1989) We featured Miguel Martinez’s essay on Black farmers navigating tariffs and economic pressure, the camera capturing endurance and uncertainty in equal measure.

From Sparta to Smithville and from Collins to Albany, some Black farmers in Georgia proudly represent the land passed down from their ancestors with respect and dignity. They are keeping the legacy alive for future generations and take great pride in providing for their families and communities. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Profiles in motion We told stories of individuals whose lives stretch across eras. Mozel Spriggs, founder of Spelman College’s dance department, turning 100 and is still shaping generations of Black dancers. Mozel Spriggs, 100, is featured in the Dance Theatre of Harlem documentary “The LAMP Project.” (Ben Gray for the AJC) Art Shell, who in 1989 became the first Black head coach of the modern NFL era, a breakthrough that reshaped the league’s sideline and widened the imagination of who could lead from it.

Black female district attorneys across metro Atlanta navigate power in courtrooms long dominated by others. Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley (from left), DeKalb DA Sherry Boston, Douglas DA Dalia Racine, Cobb DA Sonya Allen, Gwinnett DA Patsy Austin-Gatson and Rockdale DA Alisha Johnson are a powerful force in metro Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The career of Harriet Powers honored with a U.S. Postal Service stamp. Black grocers during Reconstruction planting the roots of entrepreneurship and community service. And the silence of how stormwater runoff and sewage overflows have long plagued parts of Atlanta, especially majority Black neighborhoods near downtown.

Looking inward: When Black history becomes a mirror Three personal essays shifted the lens inward. Nancy Clanton offered a personal reckoning with race, Atlanta and what it means to learn Black history through the act of reporting. Her essay wrestled with proximity and responsibility, with the realization that a white woman covering a story can also expose the limits of what one thought they understood. Brooke Howard, writing about her collection of almost 400 Barbie dolls, traced how a toy became a family archive — shaping her sense of girlhood and echoing through the hopes and aspirations of the Black women in her family. Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Brooke Howard, who collects Black Barbies, owns about 400 dolls. (Natrice Miller/AJC) AJ Willingham wrote about how Black gospel music transformed her white life. Through artists such as Marvin Sapp and Mary Mary, she traced a spiritual and cultural education that forced her to consider what it means to receive something born of struggle and faith that is not her own.

These first-person essays expanded the series in a necessary direction. They examined how Black history shapes not only Black communities but the people who move alongside them. In a year marking a century of Black History Month, that introspection felt essential. A seat in the sky One story flew on its own. As Delta marked its 100th anniversary, we told the story of its first two Black flight attendants. It was a story of barrier-breaking Black women told by barrier-breaking Black women.