A century of Black history. Eleven years of bearing witness.

It marked 100 years since Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, which became Black History Month. And it marked the 11th year of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black History Month series, our annual effort to document, interrogate and celebrate the people and forces that shape this city and America.
We opened the series at scale.
“Black History at 100: Five Years That Shaped Atlanta” examined pivotal moments that helped define the modern city, from the integration of UGA to the 1973 election of Maynard Jackson, from the trauma of 1968 to the arrival of OutKast to the grief of 2020, which saw the loss of a trio of civil rights giants.
Coretta Scott King (second from right) attends the funeral service and casket viewing of husband Martin Luther King Jr. with family in Atlanta in April 1968. (Dwight Ross, Jr./The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Photographic Archives. Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library)
Left: Three men stand at the entrance to Chas. F. Gardner Electrician and Locksmith at 2933 State St. in Chicago. In 1900, W.E.B. Du Bois presented hundreds of portraits and scenes of Black American life for his’ "Exhibit of American Negroes" at the World’s Fair in Paris. (Special Collections and University Archives, University Libraries, University of Massachusetts Amherst)
Right: In a re-creation of the left photo, Horace Robinson (in open doorway), owner of Silver Star Barbershop, poses with barbers Devin Pittman and Brandon "Duke" Graham on Feb. 3, 2026. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Du Bois understood that facts and photographs, rendered with precision, could dismantle caricature.
In revisiting his “Exhibit of American Negroes,” Mirtha Donastorg and photographer Natrice Miller paired modern Atlanta data with contemporary photography,answering thesame question Du Bois posed more than a century ago: What does Black life look like when it is presented with clarity and intention?
Top: A portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois, his son, Burghardt, and wife Nina taken in 1898. In 1900, Du Bois presented hundreds of portraits and scenes of Black American life for his "Exhibit of American Negroes" at the World’s Fair in Paris. (Special Collections and University Archives, University Libraries, University of Massachusetts Amherst)
Bottom: Julien, Sorai, 5, and Geneley Virgin are a portrait of a modern Atlanta Black family. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Mayor Andre Dickens (from left) and former Atlanta Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms, Andrew Young, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Bill Campbell attend the kickoff celebration for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s 100th anniversary in 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Larry "Nuface" Compton has been collecting magazines, posters, music and Black culture memorabilia since he was a child, including this signed cassette case of Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing." (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Through the lens
Some stories were told in images, showing that photography can humanize.
Sam and Desiree Tillis left their apartment in Clark Howell Homes he was threatened by drug dealers a second time. (Atlanta Journal Constitution Photographic Archives. Special Collections and Archives, Georgia State University Library. Nov. 29, 1989)
From Sparta to Smithville and from Collins to Albany, some Black farmers in Georgia proudly represent the land passed down from their ancestors with respect and dignity. They are keeping the legacy alive for future generations and take great pride in providing for their families and communities. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Profiles in motion
We told stories of individuals whose lives stretch across eras.
Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley (from left), DeKalb DA Sherry Boston, Douglas DA Dalia Racine, Cobb DA Sonya Allen, Gwinnett DA Patsy Austin-Gatson and Rockdale DA Alisha Johnson are a powerful force in metro Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
And the silence of how stormwater runoff and sewage overflows have long plagued parts of Atlanta, especially majority Black neighborhoods near downtown.
Looking inward: When Black history becomes a mirror
Three personal essays shifted the lens inward.
Nancy Clanton offered a personal reckoning with race, Atlanta and what it means to learn Black history through the act of reporting. Her essay wrestled with proximity and responsibility, with the realization that a white woman covering a story can also expose the limits of what one thought they understood.
If the first days of the month established scale, the final days underscored that Black history in Atlanta does not live only in February.
It is the through line.
And we will keep tracing it.
This year’s AJC Black History Month series marked the 100th anniversary of the national observance of Black history and the 11th year the project has examined the role African Americans played in building Atlanta and shaping American culture. Get a recap of the entire series, as well as 11 years of archival stories at ajc.com/news/atlanta-black-history.
Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.
