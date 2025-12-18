opinion Accountability for Public Service Commission is key to keeping the lights on The commission has the power to implement policy solutions that will ease the high energy burdens on Black families. Stephen Knight voted at the Helene Mills Senior Center in Atlanta on Nov. 4. The top ballot included races for the Public Service Commission, among others. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Carol Anderson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgians are deeply aware of the importance of our vote. In the past decade, the national spotlight has illuminated the sweeping power of Georgia voters — from Americus to Atlanta — as we make change at the ballot box. On Election Day on Nov. 4, Georgia voters had literal power on the line with the election of two members of the Public Service Commission. Driven by high turnout, the results of this election will carry consequences that affect Georgia families, particularly Black Georgians, in practical ways.

This summer, the commission agreed to "freeze" base rates until 2028, sealing the high costs that Georgians have suffered in the past few years. And although that might sound like an agreement designed to benefit Georgians, it cloaks a more foreboding possibility. Despite this announcement, Georgia residents' bills could still increase, because the parent power companies are poised to ask customers to pay increased rates to offset the cost of damages incurred during Hurricane Helene. The burden of these rate increases falls squarely on the shoulders of Georgia consumers and families, while the PSC and the electricity companies enjoy the fruits of these cost increases. What's more, Black Georgians, more so than any other demographic, will more acutely feel the burden of shouldering increased costs to keep the lights on at home. Black Georgians face disproportionate energy burdens — because of pernicious housing discrimination practices such as racial redlining, Black families are more likely to reside in energy inefficient homes, forced to spend more of their income on energy costs than others.