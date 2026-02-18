Metro Atlanta Person of interest in USPS letter carrier’s killing in DeKalb arrested Man was taken into custody in Atlanta in connection with a separate homicide, officials said. Camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the aftermath of the shooting with the USPS vehicle on a neighbor's yard. (Channel 2 Action News)

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday in the death of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, officials said. Dequavious Graves, 31, was working a mail route in DeKalb County when he was fatally shot near his carrier vehicle in the 2800 block of Oxford Drive, U.S. Postal Inspector Breslin Steverson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. The shooting, described by Steverson as “not accidental,” happened Thursday shortly before 7 p.m.

The person of interest has not been publicly identified, and Steverson said details are being held back "to preserve the integrity of the investigation." Tuesday evening, officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI executed a search warrant at a residence near the site of the shooting. The house is believed to be a place the person of interest lived in, but not necessarily his permanent residence, authorities clarified. During a news conference in the area, a USPIS official confirmed the person of interest was taken into custody in Atlanta before the activity related to the search warrant. The man was arrested on a warrant filed by Atlanta police in a separate incident. "He was wanted for a previous murder," a USPIS official said during the news conference.

Atlanta police did not immediately provide details about that incident.