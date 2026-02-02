Investigation underway after man found shot inside Decatur library

A suspect has not been identified, police say.

Details are limited, but Decatur police were called around 5:10 p.m. to the building on Sycamore Street for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound “within the library.”

A man is in critical condition after he was found shot inside the Decatur library Monday, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. A motive is unclear, and police have not shared information about what led to the shooting or where the man was shot.

During the investigation Monday, officers remained at the library, located in the heart of the city near the Decatur Recreation Center and Decatur Square. Police said they were “actively working to identify the suspect(s) involved.”

An official at the library said it would remain closed Monday and Tuesday.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 404-373-6551.