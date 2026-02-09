Investigations Georgia carpet empire’s forever chemicals polluted Alabama drinking water Residents in Gadsden, other Alabama communities downstream blame Dalton’s carpet capital for contaminated water Fred Zackery is a radio host and water quality activist in Gadsden, Ala., a city of about 33,000 on the banks of the Coosa River. In 2016, Gadsden’s water board became the first public utility to sue carpet companies across the border in Georgia, alleging that the companies discharged chemicals that contaminated the city's drinking water. (Will McLelland | WMcLelland@al.com)

On Monday afternoons, Fred Zackery pulls a chair up to the microphone at a small AM radio station on the banks of the Coosa River in east Alabama and starts to share what’s on his mind. Usually, that’s water quality. Nearly a decade ago, new information from the Environmental Protection Agency indicated the tap water in Gadsden and six other cities in Alabama contained unsafe levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals.

After that alert from the feds, Zackery told AL.com, “I knew something was wrong with the water.” In 2016, Gadsden’s water board became the first public utility to sue carpet companies operating across the border in Dalton, Georgia, alleging that the companies discharged the chemicals that ended up in the Coosa River, which supplies drinking water to cities along the east side of Alabama. Today, the drinking water in Gadsden still has high levels of PFAS despite a filtration system to address the contamination. The tap water struggles in the city show how slow, complicated and expensive it can be to clean up forever chemicals. Contamination from some types of PFAS has been linked to increased risk of kidney cancer, thyroid dysfunction, fertility issues and developmental delays in infants. The chemicals can take decades or longer to break down in the environment and can linger in our bodies, earning them the moniker forever chemicals. And, according to the EPA, no amount of the two common forever chemicals found in Gadsden’s drinking water is considered safe.

The chemicals have been and still are used in a wide variety of other consumer products.

For decades, PFAS compounds were applied to carpets to make them stain resistant. The carpet companies, in written statements in response to detailed questions, noted that they did not create or manufacture the chemicals. They said the chemical manufacturers concealed the health and environmental risks associated with PFAS and said the chemicals were safe. The carpet companies also said that they stopped using forever chemicals in their manufacturing process in 2019. “Not all PFAS found downriver from Dalton are attributable to the carpet industry, or even to other industries in the State of Georgia,” says a statement from Shaw Industries, one of the world’s largest carpet companies. Mohawk Industries, Inc., also among the world’s largest carpet companies, noted it is suing the companies that manufactured the chemicals. “Along with the chemical manufacturers and other carpet companies, Mohawk has been named in a number of lawsuits in recent years, including lawsuits brought by certain municipalities and landowners, which allege PFAS contamination of drinking water and land,” the company said in a statement. “Mohawk is seeking to recover any sums paid to resolve those lawsuits from the chemical manufacturers, which are the parties that should ultimately be held responsible for issues related to their own products.” Home to about 33,000 people near the base of the Appalachians, Gadsden is a shrinking city of both astounding natural beauty and industrial decay. The park at Noccalula Falls draws visitors to the ledge of Lookout Mountain, but the loss of the tire plant that was once the largest in the world left an economic void that has yet to be filled. There are more people living in poverty in Gadsden than there are with college degrees. Its population has fallen 43% since 1960. About half of its residents are white, about 37% are Black.

“There’s a lot of things that we suffer from here in Gadsden, in Alabama, that didn’t come from here,” Zackery said. “It is sort of like, if you can identify where the source of the problem is, that’s fine, but you got to identify a solution.” With little help from state authorities, Gadsden was left alone to figure out how to fix the drinking water. The water board sued the chemical maker 3M Company and the carpet companies and got settlement money to pay for cleaning the drinking water. A fishing pole is left on a dock along the Coosa River in Gadsden, Ala., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Will McLelland | WMcLelland@al.com) Six other drinking water providers in Alabama have since filed lawsuits, all alleging forever chemicals from the carpet industry have contaminated their water supply. Matt Griffth is an attorney at the law firm Beasley Allen, which has represented numerous utilities – including in Gadsden – in lawsuits over PFAS. “There’s no one in these communities who is responsible for putting the PFAS chemicals into their raw water drinking supply,” Griffith told AL.com. “And so most of these systems who are facing this problem don’t think it’s fair to have the ratepayers pay for this very expensive technology to remove PFAS from the drinking water.”

Gadsden Water broke ground last May on a new treatment plant that could address the PFAS contamination through a process called reverse osmosis. It is set to open in spring of 2027. But in the meantime, residents are left to rely on water from the Coosa River. ‘Carpet Capital of the World’ When officials went looking for the source of the forever chemicals in Gadsden’s drinking water, they determined that it didn’t come from anywhere nearby – or even from within Alabama. The “Carpet Capital of the World” lies in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, about two hours northwest of Atlanta. Dalton, Georgia, is home to carpet mills operated by Mohawk and Shaw. And they aren’t the only carpet businesses in Dalton. In the 1970s, around three decades after PFAS were first created, the carpet industry began using the chemicals to make rugs and carpet both stain and water resistant.

New reporting from AL.com, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , the Post and Courier , FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Associated Press found that carpet companies’ long use of PFAS in Georgia polluted drinking water and the environment across swaths of the South. The carpet industry isn’t the only one that used products that contained PFAS. The chemicals have been used in nonstick cooking pans, raincoats, firefighting foam and more. And testing has found the chemicals in food, water, people, animals, seemingly everywhere. But in lawsuits, several water utilities in east Alabama allege they’ve traced their drinking water contamination back to how wastewater from the carpet industry in northwest Georgia was disposed. According to these lawsuits, Dalton Utilities treated most of the wastewater from the carpet mills. The lawsuits allege that PFAS resisted the wastewater treatment process. Dalton Utilities then sprayed the treated wastewater on more than 9,000 acres of land along the Conasauga River, according to the lawsuits.

That wastewater contained high concentrations of PFAS, lawyers for affected water systems allege, that seeped into the river through groundwater or stormwater runoff. The Conasauga eventually flows into the Coosa and crosses into Alabama – and Gadsden. EPA testing in 2019 showed high levels of PFAS downstream from Dalton along the river system of the Conasauga, the Oostanaula and the Coosa that leads into Alabama. In 2016, Gadsden, Ala., became the first city to file a drinking water lawsuit against the carpet industry and the chemical suppliers that provided PFAS products. Other towns along the river system have also filed lawsuits. CREDIT: Justin Price, Pete Corson and Phil Robibero / AJC The carpet companies and Dalton Utilities point the finger at chemical companies and others, arguing they are not to blame. Dalton Utilities said it was not made aware of PFAS in its wastewater until 2009. The carpet manufacturers, it said, did not tell the utility that they were sending PFAS-heavy waste into its system.

“Though Dalton Utilities did not use or profit from PFAS and PFAS-containing products, Dalton Utilities is taking action to address the harm to infrastructure and the environment resulting from the actions of others,” the utility wrote in a letter to reporters. In 2024, Dalton Utilities sued Mohawk, Shaw, 3M, DuPont, another major manufacturer of PFAS, and others in federal court, seeking to hold them accountable for the ongoing PFAS cleanup. Representatives for Mohawk and Shaw say they complied with all laws and regulations. Mohawk is suing 3M and DuPont. “The issue in northwest Georgia is not the ‘handling’ of the chemicals in the facilities,” Jason Rottner, an attorney representing Mohawk, wrote in a letter. “The lawsuits allege contamination via wastewater, and 3M never instructed Mohawk to alter how it discharged wastewater from its facilities even though 3M knew precisely how PFAS in wastewater could contaminate the environment.” Lawyers for DuPont did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

3M, in a statement, said it stopped all PFAS manufacturing in 2025 and has invested $1 billion in water treatment at its facilities. “3M has taken, and will continue to take, actions to address PFAS manufactured prior to the phase out,” the company said. Mohawk and Shaw both said they stopped using all PFAS in 2019. Lawsuits stack up It’s not easy to remove forever chemicals from drinking water. Gadsden installed new carbon filters in 2018. But as of Jan. 5, the city’s drinking water contained a combined 28 parts per trillion of PFOA and PFOS, two of the oldest forever chemicals. 3M began phasing out PFOS and PFOA in 2000. Shaw said it stopped using those two chemicals by 2008, and Mohawk says it stopped using them around the same time.

In 2024, the EPA said no amount of those two chemicals is safe in drinking water. The agency also issued a rule that would set the maximum level in drinking water for each chemical at 4 parts per trillion. That’s the equivalent of less than one drop in an Olympic-size swimming pool. On average, in 2025 Gadsden’s water contained PFOA and PFOS at more than twice the level that the EPA warns about. While Alabama requires water systems to test for PFAS, it does not include any penalties if the water tests above the level the EPA warns about, said Lynn Battle, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. In east Alabama, water systems both rural and suburban, including one 200 miles south of the carpet capital, have alleged their drinking water was contaminated with PFAS used to manufacture carpet in northwest Georgia. Health concerns Zackery, the radio host in Gadsden, is a cancer survivor and says his illness galvanized his activism around water quality and forever chemicals in the region.

“It woke me up even further after I started reading the list of issues, health issues that this can propagate,” Zackery said. Zackery acknowledges that there are so many factors contributing to a person’s health, it’s impossible for him to distinguish. “If you’re sick, you’re sick,” he said, “and the water didn’t help you.” Over the last 20 years, more and more research has emerged linking forever chemicals to a variety of health issues. Still, the science is emerging. The EPA says it is hard to study the health effects of PFAS because of just how many chemicals are in that group. In addition, people are exposed to forever chemicals in different ways, and the way those chemicals are used has changed over time.

Zackery says he sees the PFAS in Gadsden as part of a greater issue of “environmental racism,” where environmental hazards disproportionately affect minority or low-income communities. “You know, sacrifice a few Black folks and a few poor white folks…huge youth population” he said. “You don’t get no blowback from them…So we have a low income, lowly educated, very unhealthy group of people.” Research has shown that minority communities are more likely to be exposed to higher levels of PFAS in drinking water. “Our work suggests that the sociodemographic groups that are often stressed by other factors, including marginalization, racism, and poverty, are also more highly exposed to PFAS in drinking water,” said Jahred Liddie, a PhD student at Harvard University who led the study, in a press release. Decatur to Dalton If there’s one person who knows what Zackery and the people of Gadsden are going through, it’s Brenda Hampton, a former paralegal who became a water activist upon returning to her home state of Alabama.