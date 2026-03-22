Metro Atlanta Social worker killed at VA clinic remembered as ‘devoted’ father, servant Nicholas Crews was working in Jasper when he was fatally shot by a veteran, the GBI said. His funeral is Sunday in Marietta. Nicholas Crews and his wife, Alyssa, are shown in this undated family photograph. Nic died after a shooting last week while working at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper. (Courtesy of the family)

Nicholas “Nic” Crews lived his life with passion and compassion. For years, he focused on religious service and mental health work. It eventually led him to become a social worker with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at a Jasper clinic.

“The biggest thing is he just wanted people to feel like they could get help and that it wasn’t hopeless,” his close friend Cody Porter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via phone. “He wanted people to walk into the VA and just feel welcome.” On Tuesday, a veteran fatally shot Crews, 34, inside that same office where he wanted to make a difference, officials said. The gunman was soon killed outside the clinic during a shootout with police and an armed bystander, according to authorities. Friends and family will gather at North River Church of Christ in Marietta for his funeral at 2 p.m. Sunday. The service happens to fall on what Porter called Crews’ spiritual birthday: the day he converted to Christianity and eventually was baptized back in the 2010s. Porter learned about last week’s tragedy in a phone call: “Nic was shot.” He said he knew it was serious, but didn’t feel sad for his friend. Instead, he felt sorrow for Crews’ pregnant wife, two young children, friends and for his own loss.

He said he pictures Crews up in heaven feeling endless joy. He said he can almost hear his friend’s deep belly laugh that often ended in a coughing fit.

RELATED Social worker dies after shooting at Jasper VA clinic, GBI says “Not once have I felt anger toward (the gunman). I feel compassion for him. And I think that’s what Nic would feel as well,” Porter said, adding: “Nic would want this guy to walk into heaven right behind him, and he would embrace him in a hug and say, ‘I’m so sorry, brother.’” Tuesday afternoon, 51-year-old Lawrence Charles Michels entered the VA clinic on East Church Street for a walk-in mental health consultation and shot Crews, the GBI previously said. According to a U.S. Army spokesperson, Michels was a wire systems installer from August 1992 to October 1995. He was deployed to Haiti for about three months in 1995 and left the Army as a specialist. The spokesperson did not answer questions about Michels’ mental health history. The Pickens County Sheriff's Office responds to a shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC) Crews had been working at the clinic for nearly three years. Porter said he previously worked as a therapist and led campus ministry at the University of Tennessee, where he also received his master’s degree in social work.

“Nic lived a life marked by compassion, courage, and calling. He believed deeply in showing up for people in their hardest moments, and he did so with humility, kindness, and unwavering faith‚” Crews’ wife, Alyssa, wrote in a statement shared with the AJC. Ministry is what led Crews to Porter. The two met at Kennesaw State University after Porter searched for a more meaningful life and became involved with Alpha Omega, a Christian collegiate group. Crews, one year older, was already ingrained in the organization. As metro Atlanta met the imminent threat of a massive January 2014 snowstorm, Porter said Crews invited him to spend the night at his family home in Cobb County. They barely knew each other at the time and ended up hiking a snow-covered Kennesaw Mountain. When they got to the top, Porter said Crews taught him how to pray, something he had never done out loud. From then on, Porter said Crews became a mentor and best friend. “Nic spoke life into me. He was just that kind of person, and he carried that. That’s why he went into therapy, that’s why he went into social work,” he said.

Nic Crews (left) and Cody Porter would often hike together. Porter said Crews was a lover of nature. (Courtesy of Cody Porter) The two became inseparable, and even their wives and young children grew close. April 3 would have marked the Crews’ 10th wedding anniversary. The couple have two children, ages 4 and 2, and another on the way. In a statement, Crews’ wife described him as a “devoted” husband and “incredible” father. Porter, a father of three children but soon to be four, said the two families would drive down to Panama City Beach and camp around Cobb together. They attended Sunday service at North River Church of Christ, where Porter said Crews was considered a leader. “That was what our life was going to be: our families kind of being together and growing up together,” Porter said.