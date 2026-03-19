Social worker dies after shooting at Jasper VA clinic, GBI says

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office responds to a shooting at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Michelle Hendren for the AJC)

Gunman killed during shoutout with officers and an armed bystander, authorities said.

Gunman killed during shoutout with officers and an armed bystander, authorities said.

Nicholas “Nic” Crews, 34, worked as a social work case manager at the Jasper facility, the GBI said Thursday. The Marietta man was critically wounded when, officials said, Lawrence Charles Michels, 51, of Jasper, opened fire during a walk-in mental health consultation inside the facility.

A Veterans Affairs employee has died after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a Pickens County VA clinic, officials said.

Michels was killed outside the clinic during a shootout with police and an armed bystander, the GBI said.

“After shooting the employee, Michels exited the clinic and encountered police officers and an armed civilian,” the GBI said in a news release. “Michels was armed with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the officers and the civilian.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Michaels was killed by officers or the bystander, and officials did not say how many times he was shot. It’s also unclear which branch of the U.S. military he may have served in.

No one else was injured during the midday shooting, which terrified shoppers inside an adjacent thrift store.