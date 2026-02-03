Metro Atlanta Funeral set for Gwinnett police officer killed in hotel shooting Celebration of life to be held Saturday for Pradeep Tamang. Community members are invited to line a procession route after the service. A service will be held Saturday for Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, who died Sunday after being attacked while responding to a call at a hotel. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

By David Aaro

The Gwinnett County Police Department on Tuesday announced funeral details for Pradeep Tamang, the officer killed in the line of duty during a hotel shooting. On Saturday, six days after his death, metro Atlanta residents and members of the law enforcement community plan to honor Tamang during a service near Lawrenceville.

The 25-year-old officer had been with the department for less than a year when he was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a call about a credit card theft at a Holiday Inn Express Atlanta on East Park Place Boulevard, police said. RELATED Gwinnett County officer, 25, shot to death responding to call A second officer, Cpl. David Reed, was critically injured in the shooting. Police said they had no update on his condition Tuesday. The suspected shooter, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, was arrested after being shot by one of the officers, Chief J.D. McClure previously said. He is facing charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Andrews has a lengthy arrest history and three open cases in DeKalb County involving theft, aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

Floral bouquets, balloons and other items cover the patrol vehicle of Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang as part of a memorial to him, outside police headquarters. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)

Law enforcement members and residents have already begun to pay their respects to Tamang at the Gwinnett police headquarters, where his patrol vehicle is now covered in multicolored flower bouquets and balloons. The celebration of life service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at 12Stone Church, 1446 Calvin Davis Circle. Numerous metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies are expected to attend. Parking will open at 8 a.m., with additional overflow spaces available at the nearby GateCity Church at 1446 Calvin Davis Circle. Attendees are asked to be seated by 9:30 a.m. Afterward, a procession including family members, Gwinnett police officers and other law enforcement members will accompany the hearse from the church to Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 300 Simonton Road. “We are encouraging members of the community to celebrate the life of Officer Pradeep Tamang by lining up in the procession route,” police said,