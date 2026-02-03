News A.M. ATL: Secrets and dyes Plus: Atlanta film locations

THE AJC INVESTIGATES THE CARPET INDUSTRY’S FOREVER CHEMICALS PROBLEM The Conasauga River fuels the water-hungry carpet industry and provides drinking water to thousands of people. The river's waters flow past Dalton and several other downstream communities and are contaminated with stain-blocker chemicals. You’ve heard of PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” which bind to human blood and linger in our bodies for years. They’ve been linked to cancers and other health issues. One of the nation’s PFAS hot spots is right here around Dalton, Georgia, the “Carpet Capital of the World.” For decades, toxic chemicals used in carpet manufacturing have made their way into the local water supply, setting off rounds of accountability hot potato among manufacturers, chemical makers, regulators and local utilities. The AJC, in partnership with The Associated Press and FRONTLINE (PBS), released an investigation on Monday that reveals this legacy and its impact on the people and environment across the South.

The players: Chemical manufacturers: Big brands like 3M and DuPont for decades produced stain-resistant chemical treatments used on carpets. These products contained PFAS, which are now an ongoing environmental problem that communities are still trying to understand and deal with.

🔎 READ MORE: Now that you’re briefed, take a deep dive into the investigation What happens next? If you feel angry after reading this, you’re not alone. I asked AJC data reporter Justin Price if there is any positive movement in trying to regulate PFAS or ensure accountability for big players. “Federal regulators are requiring utilities in Georgia and across the country to outfit their water treatment systems with PFAS filtration by 2031,” Price said. For now, areas in North Georgia downstream of Dalton are still exposed to contamination. Price says the state is behind in dealing with PFAS. “Georgia is behind other states in addressing this crisis, some of which have invested millions of dollars into robust testing programs and have established PFAS limits on food and industrial waste,” he said.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🫏 Former Republican Geoff Duncan is running for governor as a Democrat, pitching himself as Democrats’ best chance to break their 24-year losing streak for Georgia’s highest office. 🌱 Ekko, a London-based financial technology startup, has chosen Atlanta as its U.S. headquarters. The company embeds in e-commerce payments and point-of-sale systems to show consumers the environmental impact of their purchase and offers them the option to support a local project to compensate for that impact. 🐘 Republicans fear a crowded GOP field in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s old district will give Democrats an opening. Voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District better get used to the chaos, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein writes. 📄 Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers in a letter Monday that she attended an FBI search of the elections hub in Fulton County, Georgia, last week because President Donald Trump asked for her to be there. ATLANTA’S MOST-SOUGHT-AFTER FILM SPOTS Robert Redford and Nick Nolte enter Cheshire Motor Inn for the 2015 film "A Walk in the Woods," disguised as the Emberbrook Motel.

Admit it, you get a little thrill when you recognize an Atlanta landmark in the background of a TV show or movie. The AJC’s Rodney Ho runs down 10 of the most popular filming spots in Atlanta and why location scouts love to use them. A sampling: Georgia International Horse Park: A scout praised the site of the 1996 Olympic equestrian events as “beautiful and versatile.”

A scout praised the site of the 1996 Olympic equestrian events as “beautiful and versatile.” Agnes Scott College campus: With its lovely brick and stone facades, a scout said the grounds are “incredibly rich in architectural character.”

With its lovely brick and stone facades, a scout said the grounds are “incredibly rich in architectural character.” Cheshire Motor Inn: Though it was recently torn down, a scout mourned the 1950s motel as a “chameleon” for various styles and said filming there was “like stepping into a time machine.” 🎥 READ MORE: More insider tidbits to boost your Atlanta-based film enjoyment NEWS BITES Couples at the Westminster show bond over dogs, and each other And they call it ... puppy looove. (No apologies to Paul Anka, this is his fault.)

Trivia: Who was the first baseball player to make $1 million a year? Answer at bottom. ON THIS DATE Feb. 3, 1948 Truman proposes anti-lynch, FEPC bill. President Truman submitted to Congress Monday a 10-point civil rights program including Federal anti-lynch and anti-poll tax laws, and a ban on “Jim Crow” practices in interstate transportation. In a special message to the Legislators the President declared, “The position of the United States in the world today makes it especially urgent that we adopt these measures to secure for all our people their essential rights.” ONE MORE THING Trivia answer: Nolan Ryan became baseball’s first million-dollar player when the Houston Astros signed him to a four-year, $4.5 million deal in 1979.