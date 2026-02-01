Metro Atlanta

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Gwinnett grocery store

A second Georgia Lottery play won $1.5 million playing a scratch-off game.
Two Georgia Lottery players won big prizes in recent games, including in Saturday's Powerball drawing. (George Walker IV/AP)
Two Georgia Lottery players won big prizes in recent games, including in Saturday's Powerball drawing. (George Walker IV/AP)
By
54 minutes ago

Two Georgia Lottery players won big money in two different games.

A Powerball player won $1 million pretax after matching all five white-ball numbers in the multistate game’s Saturday drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix on Loganville Highway SW near Loganville, according to the Georgia Lottery.

The white Powerball numbers were 25-36-42-51-58 and the red Powerball was a 6. Nobody matched every number, so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $113 million for Monday’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

RELATED
Through twists and turns, Georgia family waits 24 years to find a man’s killer

The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in more than 11 million. The jackpot is far more elusive at 1 in 292.2 million.

On Friday, an unnamed Cleveland resident claimed a $1.5 million pretax prize for a winning scratch-off ticket in the lottery’s $1,500,000 Max game, state lottery officials said in a statement.

That ticket was purchased at Coastal Food Mart in Gillsville.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

apd ois 020716

Barricaded gunman arrested after 2 officers injured in Atlanta, police say

Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so.

Boy, 10, hospitalized after ‘targeted’ shooting in SE Atlanta, police say

Keep Reading

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

ICE to begin detaining immigrants inside Social Circle warehouse in April

Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so.

So your city wants its own police department? Here’s what it takes.