$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Gwinnett grocery store

Two Georgia Lottery players won big prizes in recent games, including in Saturday's Powerball drawing. (George Walker IV/AP)

A Powerball player won $1 million pretax after matching all five white-ball numbers in the multistate game’s Saturday drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix on Loganville Highway SW near Loganville, according to the Georgia Lottery.

Two Georgia Lottery players won big money in two different games.

The white Powerball numbers were 25-36-42-51-58 and the red Powerball was a 6. Nobody matched every number, so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $113 million for Monday’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in more than 11 million. The jackpot is far more elusive at 1 in 292.2 million.

On Friday, an unnamed Cleveland resident claimed a $1.5 million pretax prize for a winning scratch-off ticket in the lottery’s $1,500,000 Max game, state lottery officials said in a statement.

That ticket was purchased at Coastal Food Mart in Gillsville.