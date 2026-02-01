$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Gwinnett grocery store

Two Georgia Lottery players won big money in two different games.
A Powerball player won $1 million pretax after matching all five white-ball numbers in the multistate game’s Saturday drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Publix on Loganville Highway SW near Loganville, according to the Georgia Lottery.
The white Powerball numbers were 25-36-42-51-58 and the red Powerball was a 6. Nobody matched every number, so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $113 million for Monday’s drawing, according to the Powerball website.