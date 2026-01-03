Sweet Tea: We ride at dawn

News

Welcome to 2026! As we ease into the New Year, remember to be gentle with yourself. The year is bursting with new possibilities, but they don’t all have to happen at once. Just enjoy every day as it comes, savoring it like a warm supper with friends.

THE URBAN HORSEMAN RIDES AGAIN

Who doesn't like seeing a horse? (Other than people who are afraid of horses, in which case I'm sorry.) (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Brandon Fulton is something of folk hero on the streets of Atlanta. It’s not every day you see a horse and rider in the urban open, and he cuts quite a figure riding atop his quarter horse, Mexico. Fulton wants to share the joy of horsemanship with as many people as he can.

I ride because of how it makes me feel, but it also makes other people feel good. People come up to me and say, ‘Man, you made my day.'

- "The Urban Horseman" Brandon Fulton

🐎 READ MORE: The AJC’s Ernie Suggs has a beautiful piece on how legal attempts against Fulton have colored his passion with issues of race and individual rights

(Side note: I live near a small horse farm in Mableton and even though I pass by it nearly every day I still say “Horses! 😃" every single time.)

EAT YOUR BLACK-EYED PEAS!

Why not have your peas and collard greens together?
Why not have your peas and collard greens together?

If you’re like many Southerners, your New Year’s festivities weren’t complete without some black-eyed peas, pork and greens. It’s a tradition holiday meal around here, said to bring good luck in the new year.

The classic southern New Year’s meal is steeped in various legends, from Civil War battles to African American hoodoo practices. We know for sure that our good-luck meal owes a lot to Black history, and intersects with traditions from enslaved and newly emancipated people who saw special significance in the new year. Each item has meaning, whether eaten separately or together.

🥬 READ MORE: I love this info-packed article from food writer Jazzmine Woodard of “A Dash of Jazz” that gets into the history of Black New Year’s celebrations

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🥦 Drew, MS: A coalition of citizens, companies and local leaders are working to pull the small town of Drew out of “food desert” status. They’ve opened a food pantry, started a food delivery service and secure a six-figure grant to help families start their own produce gardens. More from The Mississippi Free Press

🥶 Memphis, TN: Brave Memphians plunged into the cold Mississippi River near Mud Island for the annual Ski Freeze. The event benefits The Dream Factory, which helps fulfill the wishes of critically and chronically ill children. More from Action News 5

🎁 Charlotte, NC: OurBridge for Kids, a nonprofit supporting immigrant families, paused operations in Charlotte when ICE ramped up activity in the city. However, dozens of residents and even more donors banded together to deliver more than 100 packages to families over the holidays. More from OurBridge

🕊️ Nashville, TN: Tennessee is now the first state to have a registry for repeat domestic violence offenders. Savanna’s Law is named for Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett, who was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2022. More from The Tennessean

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

- Nido Qubein, Lebanese-American businessman and president of High Point University in North Carolina.

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

