Shooting involving officer reported near Chamblee Walmart, police say

Drivers advised to avoid the area during the investigation.
26 minutes ago

Chamblee authorities were investigating a police shooting Thursday afternoon near a Walmart, officials said.

In a social media post, police said there was heavy traffic congestion in the area of the store on Chamblee Tucker Road.

“Please avoid the area if you can,” police said.

The GBI was also responding to the scene at the request of Chamblee police, the state agency told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No further details were immediately available.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

