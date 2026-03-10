Gwinnett DA announces plans to seek death penalty for second time in a week
Prosecutors pursuing ultimate punishment in Lawrenceville-area quadruple homicide.
Gwinnett prosecutors on Tuesday said they will seek the death penalty for a 51-year-old accused of killing his wife and three others during an argument at a Lawrenceville-area home. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)
Kumar, who appeared in court wearing a faded jail-issued jumpsuit, blew a kiss to relatives seated in the second row. His oldest daughter choked back tears and clung tightly to two family members as a Gwinnett detective recounted the grisly events of Jan. 23.
Cpl. Tyler Daniel said Kumar’s younger daughter dialed 911 that night after witnessing her father pull out two guns and open fire during a heated argument that investigators believe started over finances.
The 12-year-old was upstairs with her two cousins when she heard her father screaming in Hindi, Daniel said on the stand.
“As soon as she got to the bottom of the staircase, she saw her father pull out two pistols, one from each pocket,” Daniel said.
The little girl ran toward Kumar in the living room, he said, “begging for her father to stop.”
She later told investigators she felt a bullet “whiz by her head,” he said. “She witnessed the murder occur in front of her.”
Following the shooting, the child ran back upstairs and hid her younger cousins in a closet before calling the police, authorities said.
“She said her father was inside the residence shooting multiple people,” Daniel said of the 911 call.
When Gwinnett police arrived at the house along Brook Ivy Court, they found shell casings scattered around the living room and kitchen of the Lawrenceville-area home, the detective said.
Authorities also found four bodies inside, he said: one in the kitchen, one on a living room sofa and two more people on the floor behind the couch. Police also recovered two guns, a blue Glock and a Derringer-style double-barreled pistol, he testified.
Kumar is accused of killing his wife, Meemu Dogra, 43, and three others: Gourav Cumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.
Authorities said Kumar left his relatives’ home on foot after the shooting. Police later found him in some woods along Snellville Highway, about half a mile from his family’s home.
He also allegedly admitted to killing his relatives, according to the detective, who said Kumar was recorded on one officer’s body camera saying, “I shoot these people.”
As he was led back to his jail cell Tuesday afternoon, Kumar turned and waved to his daughter. She covered her face and sobbed as she stood up to leave.
Chief Magistrate Judge Kristina Blum found probable cause to continue the case on each of the 15 counts, including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty charges.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson sat in the front row of the courtroom during the hearing, taking notes on a legal pad. Austin-Gatson, a Democrat, declined to comment on her decision to seek the death penalty in the case.
Tuesday’s announcement comes just one week after her office announced plans to pursue the death penalty against the 35-year-old accused of shooting and killing Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang at a hotel in early February.