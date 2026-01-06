Georgia resident claims record $983M Mega Millions jackpot

A Georgia resident has claimed the largest lottery prize in the state’s history.
The big winner, who chose to stay anonymous, came forward Friday after earning the $983 million jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Nov. 14, Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.
Officials said the winner plays the lottery regularly and decided to buy a ticket after seeing the massive jackpot on a billboard. The ticket was purchased at a Publix at 4000 U.S. 29 in Newnan, about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta.
“When they heard there was a jackpot winner, they checked the Georgia Lottery website for the winning numbers and saw the astonishing results,” state lottery system spokeswoman Tandi Reddick said in a statement. “The winner plans for the prize to be generational and to give back to good causes. They are thankful to be in a position to give.”
The winner selected the cash option that has a value of about $453.6 million before taxes, officials said. Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $980 million but revised that to an official total of $983 million.
The odds of matching all six numbers was 1 in 290.5 million.
The winning numbers were 1-8-11-12-57, and the Mega Ball was 7.
The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since the end of June. It surpasses a previous record in October 2024 when a Powerball ticket sold in Buford netted a $478.2 million jackpot. Two people shared that prize and selected the cash option of $230.6 million.
The prize was also the largest ever won in November and the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. However, it still pales in comparison to the largest jackpot prize of $1.602 billion that was won in Florida in 2023.
The recent Georgia jackpot could also earn the Publix an incentive bonus payment of $50,000.
“We are thrilled to celebrate Georgia’s record-breaking jackpot winner and their life-changing start to the new year,” Corbin said. “This historic jackpot was also significant for Georgia’s students, families and communities who benefit from HOPE and Pre-K. We congratulate our winner and appreciate the support of our players and retail partners during this exciting jackpot run.”