Georgia resident claims record $983M Mega Millions jackpot

Winner selects cash option after ticket sold in November at Publix in Newnan, officials say.

The big winner, who chose to stay anonymous, came forward Friday after earning the $983 million jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Nov. 14, Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

Officials said the winner plays the lottery regularly and decided to buy a ticket after seeing the massive jackpot on a billboard. The ticket was purchased at a Publix at 4000 U.S. 29 in Newnan, about 40 minutes southwest of Atlanta.

“When they heard there was a jackpot winner, they checked the Georgia Lottery website for the winning numbers and saw the astonishing results,” state lottery system spokeswoman Tandi Reddick said in a statement. “The winner plans for the prize to be generational and to give back to good causes. They are thankful to be in a position to give.”

The winner selected the cash option that has a value of about $453.6 million before taxes, officials said. Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $980 million but revised that to an official total of $983 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers was 1 in 290.5 million.