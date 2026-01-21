Metro Atlanta Fulton commission rejects staff tax hike proposal for jail improvements Commissioners instead approved a flat spending plan that will most likely not result in a property tax rate increase. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks to the media on Monday, August 18, 2025, about the plan to upgrade the Fulton County Jail. This could come with a very steep cost to comply with a federal court order to improve conditions in the jail. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After months of debate, and hours more on Wednesday alone, a narrow majority of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners rejected a budget proposal from senior county staff that anticipated a 4% property tax rate increase in favor of a budget they do not expect will increase the tax rate when it is set this summer. The tax hike proposal was made primarily to fund improvements to deplorable conditions inside the Fulton County jail. Those improvements are mandated by a legal agreement with the Department of Justice.

Commission Chairman Robb Pitts proposed a mix of revenue and expense adjustments to cut about $32 million from the proposed budget, for what he described as a slight increase over last year’s $1 billion general fund budget. An exact figure was not immediately available. The board approved his proposal on a 4-3 vote. Property tax rates are set in the summer, but based on current projections, the rate needed to fund the budget would remain flat at 8.87 mills. A mill equals $1 per $1,000 in assessed tax value. The budget funds county priorities such as physical and behavioral health initiatives and senior services, Pitts said. “We’re a leader in this state and in this country,” he said.

RELATED Fulton commission tees up budget vote that could increase property tax rate The budget increases this year’s assumed greater revenue by almost $16 million, including almost $9 million more in tax digest growth. Commissioner Bob Ellis said that could be achieved with a slight increase in revenue from commercial properties.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News in 2018 published a joint investigation that found commercial properties were routinely being sold for significantly more than their government-assigned value. Five years later, Georgia Tech’s School of Public Policy found Atlanta and Fulton County are missing out on $290 million each year because of undervalued commercial properties. Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett speaks regarding the proposed 2026 Fulton County budget at a board of commissioners meeting at the Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The values the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office assigns to trophy commercial properties are frequent targets of public criticism. Residents raised the issue again Wednesday during an hour-long comment session before the budget vote. “I think you all should assess the taxes properly to invest more into affordable housing,” said Sherise Brown of the Housing Justice League. “These services help people get on their feet. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up.” The county also could make another $6 million by collecting taxes a month earlier, thereby improving the collection rate, Pitts said.

The budget also cut almost $17 million from the staff proposal, including almost $6 million from debt service, almost $5 million from the “risk fund” that pays legal claims and $3 million from a reserve fund for improvements at the Fulton County Jail. Some commissioners decried those cuts. RELATED Fulton County, sheriff nine months late on required jail implementation plan The county might need to issue debt to quickly rehouse inmates when its lease at the Atlanta City Detention Center expires, County Manager Dick Anderson said. Commissioners also debated budgeting for $17 million in legal fees that President Donald Trump and his co-defendants claimed after the Fulton County election interference case against them was dismissed. “I don’t believe we’re going to owe any money, and even if we do, I don’t think it’s going to come out this year because there are going to be appeals,” Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said. The budget allocates about $50 million to a reserve fund to comply with a federal consent decree that mandates improvements at the county’s dilapidated jail. Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore had recommended $53 million for that fund.

The consent decree fund could pay for a staffing plan that would cost almost $23 million, Whitmore said. Fulton County Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whitmore sits with Fulton County attorneys in the courtroom of Judge Alan C. Harvey at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur. Whitmore said more than $23 million could be at risk if the state is allowed to withhold grant money. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC File) The recommendation included jail staff bonuses and overtime pay to boost recruitment and retention, enhanced security equipment and inmate medical care and $10 million for facility improvements, county spokesperson Jessica Corbitt said. Commissioners reprised a recurring debate about who is responsible for the conditions at the troubled jail. The county owns the facility and funds the sheriff’s office but Sheriff Patrick Labat, who is elected separately, manages the jail. It has been plagued by staffing and maintenance issues. The U.S. Department of Justice called conditions there “abhorrent” and unconstitutional. At least four inmates died in the jail last year. And last month, an inmate set a fire that injured nine people.