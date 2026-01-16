Metro Atlanta Former College Park police chief calls for investigation of city Connie Rogers, who resigned in December, says she repeatedly was pressured to fire members of her staff over politics ‘without legitimate cause, documentation or due process.’ College Park's then-Police Chief Connie Rogers speaks about new public safety resources in College Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

College Park’s former police chief is calling for an investigation into allegations that she faced “pressures, unethical directives and politically motivated interference,” including requests that she inappropriately fire employees. Connie Rogers, who resigned in December, says she repeatedly was pressured to fire members of her staff “without legitimate cause, documentation or due process.”

“These directives were driven by political influence rather than operational necessity or performance concerns,” Rogers wrote in a Jan. 8 grievance letter to City Council members and other city officials. The letter does not say who at the city allegedly pressured her, and it is unclear if any employees in the police department were actually fired as a result. But the letter, obtained this week by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also says Rogers was pressured to rehire a retired officer “solely due to his political influence with certain City Council members, disregarding department needs, proper hiring procedures and fairness to existing staff.” The letter does not name the council members, and it is unclear who the officer is.

Rogers also claims she was pressured to draft correspondence on behalf of a councilwoman’s husband after “his participation in disrupting an open meeting. This request was ethically improper and placed me in a position contrary to my duty to uphold neutrality, fairness and professional standards.”

A sign on Highway 29 heading north into College Park marks the city limit. (Curtis Compton/AJC file photo) Rogers’ letter says she will “pursue further legal action if these concerns are not thoroughly investigated and appropriately resolved.” “This grievance also serves as formal notice of my intent to protect my rights under federal and state employment law, including those enforced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,” she wrote. WSB-TV first reported on details of Rogers’ grievances and her call for an investigation. The letter does not name the councilwoman whose husband allegedly disrupted the meeting, but council member Jamelle McKenzie said the allegation refers to her husband.

McKenzie declined to provide details of the incident but said the police chief reports directly to the city manager and that council members “do not have the authority to direct the activities of city staff.” “Any discussions I had with Chief Rogers occurred in coordination with the City Manager,” McKenzie added. “At no time did I issue a directive, nor do I have the authority to do so.” According to McKenzie, Rogers resigned before her grievances could be reviewed and addressed by the city manager or City Council. “Allegations of this nature are serious, and established processes exist to ensure concerns can be evaluated appropriately and responsibly,” McKenzie said in her email. Rogers declined to be interviewed Thursday, saying she was following her attorney’s advice.

The allegations were made just weeks after former City Manager Lindell Miller claimed the City Council ousted her in November because she refused to waive permits for a developer, against the wishes of council members Joe Carn and Tracie Arnold. College Park City Manager Lindell Miller speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Roderick Gay Botanical Garden in College Park on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) A few weeks later, the City Council unanimously approved Carn’s proposal for a citywide suspension of certain construction and planning fees through the end of March, prompting Mayor Bianca Motley Broom to raise concerns that the measure appeared tailored to benefit a favored developer. RELATED College Park elected officials blur lines between campaigning, governing In a statement, Motley Broom called Rogers’ allegations “deeply troubling.” “Concerns of this nature should not be ignored and warrant a thorough and independent investigation,” Motley Broom said in an email. “I will continue to advocate for us to be open and accountable in all city operations, and I expect this matter to be handled with the seriousness it deserves.”