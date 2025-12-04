Metro Atlanta College Park councilman’s proposal to waive construction fees raises concerns Opponents say concerns include there’s no projection of how much it would cost the city. College Park Councilman Joe Carn speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Roderick Gay Botanical Garden in College Park on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

College Park Councilman Joe Carn has proposed a citywide, temporary suspension of certain construction and planning fees — less than two weeks after the former city manager said she was fired for refusing to waive permits for a developer. Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie both said they were concerned by the timing and optics of Carn’s resolution to waive the fees for 60 days, especially given that he provided no projections of how much it would cost the city.

“I don’t think the timing of this is wise,” McKenzie said in an interview Tuesday, adding: “I just don’t think it’s a good look for the city.” Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Roderick Gay Botanical Garden in College Park on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) After some heated discussion at Monday’s meeting, the council first approved an amended version of Carn’s resolution and then rescinded the vote. Ultimately, the council tabled the proposal until January so staff could provide information on what it would cost the city. Carn characterized his proposal as “our version of a Black Friday sale” that would spur development projects in the city during the slowest months. But the concerns raised by the mayor and McKenzie are only the latest to arise in College Park, where Motley Broom and some residents consistently question their elected leaders’ behavior and spending.

RELATED Lawsuit: College Park councilman pushed employee to carry out ‘vendettas’ Former city manager Lindell Miller has said the City Council voted to fire her Nov. 17 because Carn and Council member Tracie Arnold were unhappy with her for refusing to allow the owner of an apartment complex to redevelop it without the proper permits. Carn made the motion to fire Miller at the November meeting.

The property — which used to be called Chelsea Gardens but was renamed The Ivy at College Park — was condemned earlier this year, displacing residents. According to Miller, the city realized the week before she was fired that the owner was doing two phases of work on the property without construction permits and issued stop-work orders for both phases. Miller said the property owner then got a permit for one of the two phases, and the stop-work order for that phase was lifted. Documents obtained Tuesday under the state’s Open Records Act confirm the city issued a stop-work order Nov. 10. In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the day after she was fired, Miller said Carn and Arnold approached her about the project the previous week and that Carn told her an arrangement had been made for the property owner to do the work without permits. When Miller refused to back down, Carn told her that he was going to bring legislation to waive permit fees through January, Miller told the AJC.

Lindell Miller, the former city manager, was fired in November. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Carn’s resolution calls for the temporary suspension of more than a dozen types of administrative development fees, including for rezoning applications, special use permit applications, and for processing building permits. The resolution does not apply in cases where qualifying applications already have been submitted. In an interview on Tuesday, Mayor Motley Broom said it was her understanding that the apartment complex’s owner, Contour Companies, has not applied for all the permits it needs to complete the project and therefore potentially could benefit from Carn’s resolution, if adopted. The mayor added: “I’m concerned Ms. Miller’s allegations, combined with the timing of the resolution to waive fees, could lead some to question how we do business in College Park.”

Carn, Arnold and a spokesperson for Contour Companies did not respond to questions from the AJC. Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted 3-1 to approve a $100,000 severance agreement for Miller. Only Carn opposed it. RELATED College Park elected officials blur lines between campaigning, governing Earlier in the meeting, Carn touted the impact his resolution would have on the local economy, without providing any specifics or projections, and said the city is “committed to making sure we have good development.” “As far as the optics, I think the optics for this are going to be very, very promising,” Carn said. “And in terms of financial impact, I believe that this promotion could be a unique economic incentive that would hopefully energize this business community.” The council amended the resolution to waive fees through March 31, which would double the time period from two months to four months, after Arnold suggested extending it.

“If we really want to have an impact on development, on housing development in the city, and move the needle, why are we doing it at such a short period of time?” she asked. McKenzie said she was uncomfortable with the proposal and would like to know how it would impact the city financially. “I want to promote business in the city of College Park and development,” she said. “I’m also concerned about revenue coming in to the city.” The resolution initially passed with a 2-1 vote, with Carn and Roderick Gay in favor, McKenzie opposed, and Arnold abstaining. Arnold’s abstention appeared to surprise Gay, who said, “You abstain?” The two of them then crouched low and close together in their seats to converse quietly.