Health News Cancer survivor represents Atlanta hospital in Rose Parade on New Year’s Day Tyler Blue, a City of Hope volunteer, advocates for individuals who communicate using electronic voice devices. City of Hope chose Tyler Blue (right) to represent the cancer center on its Rose Parade float on New Year's Day. Also pictured, from left, are Dr. Beomjune Kim, one of Tyler's doctors from City of Hope Atlanta, and Jodi Cruz, a patient from City of Hope Duarte in Los Angeles. (City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta)

By Roni Robbins – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Tyler Blue once sang with his church choir and worked as a consultant for a large payroll company, where communication was central to his role. After surviving stage 4 throat and thyroid cancer and losing his voice box, he now dedicates himself to educating others about his condition. “It takes a trained ear to hear what I’m saying,” the 63-year-old explained, using an electrolarynx or electronic voice box to speak. The battery-operated device resembles a microphone, which he holds to his neck to generate vibrations that act like vocal cords, producing speech.

Blue represented City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. He joined four other cancer survivors and a diabetes transplant patient on City of Hope’s float, decorated with more than 12,000 flowers and a centerpiece displaying the word “hope.” Tyler Blue was selected by City of Hope to ride on its Rose Parade float. (City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta) Blue’s health issues began in 2016 as a sore throat that wouldn’t go away. At his godmother’s suggestion, he visited an ear nose and throat doctor, who took a biopsy of his throat for further evaluation and later referred him to an oncologist. RELATED Alpharetta restaurateur changing the future for pancreatic cancer patients The diagnosis of stage 4 throat cancer came as a shock to Blue, a non-smoker who follows a relatively healthy lifestyle. Over the next year, he endured 25 rounds of radiation before the oncologist ruled him cancer-free.

He was able to speak without pain for a bit, but with a raspy voice, he recalled. Three months later, his symptoms returned and worsened. His throat became so inflamed he couldn’t swallow or eat, requiring a feeding tube.

He needed emergency surgery, a tracheotomy, to insert a hole in his neck into his trachea, or windpipe, so he could breathe. When he was released from the hospital after a week, he contacted City of Hope Atlanta for its specialized cancer care. RELATED Georgia breast cancer patient faces chemo in costume to spread joy A surgical oncologist there determined the cancer had returned and spread to his thyroid so the only way to prevent it from spreading further was a total laryngectomy, which took place in early 2018, Blue recounted. “For the first time in almost two years, I felt no pain.” In 2023 though, he began having complications with his throat, including difficulty swallowing, he said. Two reconstructive surgeries helped alleviate residual issues related to surgeries performed before he came to City of Hope Atlanta and eliminated the need for the feeding tube. “He came to me with a complaint of not being able to eat and also a lot of deformity from [those] previous surgeries,” said Dr. Beomjune Kim, a City of Hope Atlanta head and neck oncology surgeon who performed the reconstructive surgeries.

City of Hope doctors will continue to monitor his health through yearly checkups to ensure the cancer doesn’t return. RELATED More nonsmokers are getting lung cancer. A Georgia oncologist explains why. Nearly seven years after his laryngectomy, Blue continues to inspire others by sharing his journey — especially through one-on-one consultations with City of Hope Atlanta patients as they learn to use an electrolarynx for the first time after surgery. He also helped establish the cancer center’s new Total Laryngectomy Support Group, a monthly gathering that brings patients together to connect, exchange advice, and navigate everyday life with confidence. Tyler Blue, right, on the Rose Parade float with one of his doctors, Beomjune Kim from City of Hope Atlanta, far left, and Jodi Cruz, a patient from City of Hope Duarte in Los Angeles. (City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta) “He’s consistently positive,” said Suzanne Barrett, spokesperson for City of Hope Atlanta. “He’s very uplifting and he’s very willing to share his experiences to help others. “He’s overcome a lot of obstacles to get where he is today and he’s very resilient and he’s inspiring. He has a big personality, and he’s fun to talk to. Given those characteristics, he made the perfect survivor for us to feature as part of our City of Hope Rose Parade float.”