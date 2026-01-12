Metro Atlanta Atlanta rapper Cash Out ordered to pay $40 million in federal sex trafficking suit The rapper was sentenced to life in prison last year after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in Fulton County. Atlanta rapper Cash Out was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of RICO and sex trafficking charges. (Courtesy of Fox 5 Atlanta Livestream/YouTube)

Atlanta rapper Cash Out, who was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $40 million to one of his alleged sex trafficking victims. A lawsuit was filed by a woman from Indiana in 2022 who said Cash Out, whose real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson, trafficked her and others for sex between 2013 and 2015.

This week, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash ordered Gibson to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages in a default judgment after Gibson failed to show up to court or have any representation during proceedings. Gibson had been served while he was held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of sex trafficking and violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act but never filed anything or responded to the lawsuit. He was sentenced to life in prison in July after a Fulton jury found him and other family members guilty of charges related to the sex trafficking enterprise. RELATED Atlanta rapper Cash Out gets life in prison after RICO and sex trafficking convictions The rapper denied his guilt during the sentencing hearing. A Fulton judge described the evidence presented during trial as “demonstrating the very worst of human behavior toward other human beings” and described Gibson’s behavior as “diabolical.” According to the lawsuit, Gibson approached the woman in 2013 and told her that he could “help her,” which resulted in the rapper taking her to a home on Old Jones Road where he provided food and shelter.

Following that interaction, Gibson told the woman that she owed him money and would have to work as a prostitute to pay him back for the shelter, according to the suit. Gibson is alleged to have been physically and verbally abusive to the woman, including striking her face on multiple occasions.