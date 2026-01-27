A.M. ATL: What do you make?

Morning, y’all! You know those days when it just sounds cold outside? Yeah, it’s been like that. I wonder if there’s any science behind it, since cold air is denser than warm air. Any weather people wanna weigh in?
Let’s get to it.
Climatologists and economists think the winter storm that’s paralyzed life east of the Mississippi could be the country’s first billion-dollar weather disaster of 2026.
Events like this storm highlight just how interconnected our economy is with weather conditions. When major transportation hubs shut down or power grids fail, the cascading effects ripple through supply chains and business operations across multiple sectors simultaneously
A Colombian woman who is eight months pregnant and in medical distress was deported from Atlanta last week despite pleas from advocates and a last-minute move from a federal judge.
The Georgia State Patrol says it’s lost members to the lure of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s $50,000 signing bonus for ICE agents.
The GSP is committed to putting 1,000 troopers on the road, but the average yearly pay for a trooper — $63,600 — is a tough sell against ICE money. The GSP has 860+ troopers now, with about 80 in training.
The family of Cornelius Taylor, the man killed by a plow during a city clearing of a homeless encampment in January 2025, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Atlanta nonprofits.
🪖 Sen. Jon Ossoff called on GOP colleagues to reject what he calls “police state tactics” as horror over the ICE slayings of two Minneapolis citizens grows. Some Republicans have joined Democrats in a push to investigate federal immigration operations.
🤖 AI is affecting Atlanta’s workforce, but so far, it hasn’t been a job killer. Instead, company leaders say human-led AI skills are becoming a more prevalent job requirement.
Let’s be nosy about what state employees make. Oh, you shouldn’t talk about salaries? That’s out of fashion. Pay parity and transparency are always stylish.
That’s according to an AJC analysis of data from the Georgia Department of Accounts and Audits.
Who was the highest-paid person on Georgia’s payroll? Give it a think. I’ll take a quick nap.
😴
💤
😴
💤
😴
It’s Kirby Smart, head coach of the University of Georgia football team. Yes, if you look at the top-paid people in each state, it’s usually football coaches. Smart made $13.8 million in FY 2025. That could pay for the combined salaries of all 179 employees at the Georgia Department of Veterans Services several times over.
Jan. 27, 1959
Gold leaf is laid on capitol top. The long-awaited spectacle, seeing Georgia’s capitol dome turn to gold, began unfolding for upward-looking Atlantans Monday. Seven Massachusetts steeplejacks, swinging in bosun’s chairs, began applying to the statehouse dome the gold leaf made from Dahlonega gold dust. The job will cost $12,000, including the worth of gold dust brought down last summer by wagon train from the hills of Lumpkin County ...
... Or close to $134,000 in today’s money. 💰
