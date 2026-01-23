News

A.M. ATL: Bundle up

Plus: Data centers, weekend plans
By
30 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Whenever the weather gets bad in Atlanta, I think about the winters I spent in Syracuse, New York, when you had to allot 20 extra minutes to shovel yourself out of the driveway. Lane lines on the roads become mere suggestions in that lawless clime, as do traffic lights. If you drift, you drift. Why hello, officer, yes, I just ran a red light, and neither of us did anything about it because no act of man was stopping this ice-skating car. Blame the coefficient of friction.

While things may get icy and dicey here this weekend, I am grateful to live somewhere where car doors don’t routinely freeze shut and roads aren’t perennially pockmarked by snowplows and salt.

Let’s get to it.

ICY WEATHER UPDATES

Georgia Department of Transportation crews will begin treating roads in the early-morning hours Saturday.
Georgia Department of Transportation crews will begin treating roads in the early-morning hours Saturday.

Metro Atlanta is under a winter storm watch from 1 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday. That also includes all of North Georgia, stretching southeast to just north of Macon.

🔎 READ MORE: Weather updates and preparedness resources

GA LAWMAKERS HOME IN ON DATA CENTERS

An aerial image shows the Microsoft data center in the background near residential areas in Union City.
An aerial image shows the Microsoft data center in the background near residential areas in Union City.

The 2026 Georgia legislative session is still taking shape, but lawmakers from both parties have data centers in their sights.

Georgia’s one of the top data center markets in the country, but massive projects are drawing more and more criticism from residents and local officials.

In addition to land, power and water consumption, other questions linger: Can companies actually deliver on their outsized promises to bring jobs and profit? Are the tax breaks worth the tax revenue the state and its cities are forfeiting?

Bills that could address data center concerns

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have voiced support for more protections or restrictions. Gov. Brian Kemp could go either way. He vetoed a proposed pause for data center development in 2024, but times have changed.

🔎 READ MORE: What they’re saying about data centers at the Capitol

Did you know? While “hone in on” is a loosely accepted phrase, it really should be “home in on.” Hone means to define or sharpen, like grinding a knife on a whetstone. “Home in on,” like a homing pigeon, means to direct attention to or arrive at a target. You could make the argument “hone in on” kind of works, but true pedants (and copy editors) will go for “home.”

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏛️ Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger no-showed for a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing in an ongoing dispute over the Trump administration’s demands for the state’s voter data. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones wanted Raffensperger to testify about what Jones claims, without evidence, are hundreds of thousands of votes improperly certified in the 2020 election. Raffensperger has made his response abundantly, succinctly clear: No.

💰 Republican Senate candidate Derek Dooley ended 2025 with more than $2.1 million cash for his campaign. He, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins all have seven-figure war chests at the ready to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff in November’s election. Ossoff began the year with a reported $25 million.

📺 Paramount’s still pushing a hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. They just extended the deadline for their $77.9 billion offer in an attempt to disrupt WBD’s merger agreement with Netflix. Remember, WBD and many of its properties (hello, CNN) have a huge presence in Georgia.

🏡 Yet another win for Sapelo’s Gullah Geechee people. Days after the community won a referendum vote to restrict development on Georgia’s historic Sapelo Island, the McIntosh County Commission indicated they’ll support new zoning laws that comply with the decision.

ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER TURNS 100

Just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Atlanta History Center's Goizueta Children's Experience will change its theme in May to celebrate Atlanta sports.
Just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Atlanta History Center's Goizueta Children's Experience will change its theme in May to celebrate Atlanta sports.

Wow, 1926 was a busy year for Atlanta. Candler Field Airport (the precursor to Hartsfield-Jackson) opened, the High Museum got its first building, and the Atlanta History Center was born.

Neatly coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, the AHC has a slate of exciting new exhibits to mark its centennial. They include:

🔎 READ MORE HERE: It’s time to make your next visit

This is our opportunity to really open up to the community. We've gotten this place to this point over a hundred years of additions. Now it's time to tie a bow on it and open up the present for Atlanta.

- AHC President and CEO Sheffield Hale

NEWS BITES

Why you should try riesling wine this year

Call it a ... New Year’s riesolution.

Rhode Island may ditch Mr. Potato Head license plates after Hasbro moves to Boston

An old-timey headline for this would read, like: “Rhode Island dishes beef over potato plates as toymaker makes for Bay State.”

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics

A great show. Just don’t watch with your parents, children, relatives or co-workers.

Kindness at work can mean giving honest feedback, limiting meetings and bending rules

We love you, boss! 😉

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 23, 1960

Icy winter grips state. A raw, icy weekend is coming up for Atlantans and north Georgians in the wake of the winter’s coldest blast of the year. Freezing temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday … The mercury was expected to sink to the 12 mark in some sections of north Georgia Saturday. A low of 15 was expected for Atlanta.

More than six decades later, we’re bracing for another “raw, icy weekend,” with the mercury in parts of Georgia unlikely to escape the 30s well into next week.

ONE MORE THING

By the way, I meant no offense to anyone from central and upstate New York in today’s intro. They’re built different up there. Seriously, I am in awe of their fortitude.

