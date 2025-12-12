Woman kills girl, injures man before turning gun on self, DeKalb police say

Police respond to a shooting on Chatfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. (Channel 2 Action News)

The shooting happened during a domestic argument, according to investigators.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Chatfield Drive off North Hairston Road. Officials said they found a girl “older than 10″ shot and killed. A woman in her 30s was also fatally shot.

A domestic incident in DeKalb County left a woman and a girl dead and a man injured early Friday, police said.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police did not provide additional updates on his condition as of 10:30 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation suggests during a domestic argument, the woman shot the man, then shot the girl, then shot herself,” DeKalb police spokesperson officer Elise Wells said in a statement.

Law enforcement did not say how the argument started or how the individuals are connected.

The investigation remains ongoing.