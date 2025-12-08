BREAKING Man found dead in street in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say Officers are investigating early Monday in Baker Hills neighborhood. Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cornell Boulevard early Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By David Aaro Updated 28 minutes ago link copied

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the street in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Monday, authorities said. Atlanta police were called about 5:50 a.m. for a person shot in the 3900 block of Cornell Boulevard, Lt. Christopher Butler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene. The area is near Bakers Ferry Road in the Baker Hills neighborhood.

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Cornell Boulevard, authorities said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) RELATED Georgia leaders offer support after 2 Tifton police officers shot When officers arrived, they found a man, whom police said was in his 30s, dead in the road from a gunshot wound. His name was not released. The man was found next to a vehicle that was likely his, Butler said, but detectives are still seeking to determine that connection. “So right now, we’re just working to canvas the neighborhood, still working to confirm his identity,” Butler said. “We have some ballistic evidence we’re going through and just working around the community to see what we can figure out.”

No other details were shared by police about a suspect or what led to the gunfire.