BREAKING

Man found dead in street in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Officers are investigating early Monday in Baker Hills neighborhood.
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cornell Boulevard early Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cornell Boulevard early Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
Updated 28 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the street in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood early Monday, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called about 5:50 a.m. for a person shot in the 3900 block of Cornell Boulevard, Lt. Christopher Butler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the scene. The area is near Bakers Ferry Road in the Baker Hills neighborhood.

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Cornell Boulevard, authorities said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Atlanta police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Cornell Boulevard, authorities said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
RELATED
Georgia leaders offer support after 2 Tifton police officers shot

When officers arrived, they found a man, whom police said was in his 30s, dead in the road from a gunshot wound. His name was not released.

The man was found next to a vehicle that was likely his, Butler said, but detectives are still seeking to determine that connection.

“So right now, we’re just working to canvas the neighborhood, still working to confirm his identity,” Butler said. “We have some ballistic evidence we’re going through and just working around the community to see what we can figure out.”

No other details were shared by police about a suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Tifton OIS GBI officers

Georgia leaders offer support after 2 Tifton police officers shot

UPDATE

Man kills mother, stepfather at Powder Springs home, police say

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Keep Reading

2 found dead after domestic incident inside Gwinnett home, police say

Man arrested in fatal stabbing at Vivide nightclub

Teen, 17, fatally shot while shopping at SW Atlanta complex, police say

Featured

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Georgia’s special ed program promised help. Families say it delivered them harm.

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship