BREAKING North Atlanta High School student sent to hospital after scissors attack Atlanta Public Schools said the altercation between two students ‘was an isolated incident’ and criminal charges are pending. Police respond to North Atlanta High School after a student was injured in an altercation with another student Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A North Atlanta High School student was taken to a hospital and another faces pending criminal charges after a violent school-day attack involving a pair of scissors, district officials said. The incident happened Friday morning outside the cafeteria at the sprawling high school off Northside Parkway, according to a statement provided by Atlanta Public Schools.

The “physical altercation” involved two students, one of whom “sustained an injury involving a pair of scissors,” the district said. RELATED Georgia high school coach arrested, accused of hitting, choking players “School staff responded to secure the area, ensure the safety of all students and provide care to the injured student who is currently being treated at a local hospital,” the statement said. APS described the situation as an “isolated incident” and said no other students were involved. The district did not identify either of the students or provide information about the injured student’s medical condition.

Criminal charges are pending in the incident, which APS police are investigating. School administrators are also handling disciplinary matters pertaining to the code of conduct.