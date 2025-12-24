Metro Atlanta Judge orders Wildman’s store manager to explain $835K stock sale Ex-trustee must hand over records, including an accounting of the sale and where the proceeds ended up. An ongoing legal battle between former owner Dent Myers' sister and a longtime friend has the future of Wildman's Civil War Surplus in Kennesaw up in the air. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

A Cobb County judge ordered the longtime manager of Wildman’s Civil War surplus store to hand over an accounting of the late owner’s estate, including an explanation of the sale of some Lockheed Martin Corp. stock that netted nearly $835,000. Cobb County Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs ordered the accounting and threatened stronger sanctions against longtime store manager Marjorie Lyon after a hearing in the ongoing fight over the estate of Dent Myers, which includes the infamous Confederate store in downtown Kennesaw.

The fate of the store has been up in the air since Myers died nearly four years ago at age 90. After his death, Lyon, Myers’ longtime friend and employee, had been managing the store after being named co-executor of the owner’s estate along with Myers’ sister, Janice Bagwell. RELATED Fate of Confederate souvenir store in limbo amid legal battle over estate During the hearing Friday, Grubbs told attorneys to talk and figure out a solution to the fight over estate records. In the end, Grubbs issued an order requiring Lyon to answer every question posed by Bagwell’s attorney by New Year’s Eve, as well as provide documentation to show Lyon did not use any money from the trust for herself. Grubbs said she plans to review those records herself and then decide whether they should be handed over to Bagwell’s team. She reserved ruling on sanctions and contempt, but warned that failure to fully comply with her order “will result in the imposition of harsh sanctions.” One of the issues in question involves the sale of more than 1,700 shares of Lockheed stock, which netted a nearly $835,000 profit by April 2023, according to the order.

The judge said Lyon must hand over all records related to that sale and any other stock holdings in the trust, as well as data from her own bank accounts and financial investments.