BREAKING DeKalb firefighters battle major fire at apartment building The Monday morning incident is among a string of recent metro Atlanta fires that have left 1 person dead and 3 others hospitalized, officials say. DeKalb County firefighters battle a large fire at an apartment complex in the Pine Lake area early Monday. No injuries have been reported, officials said. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Firefighters in DeKalb County are working to put out a massive blaze at an apartment complex Monday morning, the fourth significant fire metro Atlanta has seen in three days. On Monday, flames burst through the roof of one of the buildings at the Midwood Gardens Apartment Homes, a gated community just south of Memorial Drive in the Pine Lake area. It is the latest in a string of blazes that have left one dead, sent three people to a hospital and displaced dozens.

In the DeKalb blaze, Capt. Jaeson Daniels said no injuries have been reported. The entire building was evacuated, but Daniels couldn’t immediately say how many people were displaced. The Red Cross will be assisting affected families. Every unit has fire, smoke or water damage, he said. Heavy smoke pours from an apartment building as DeKalb County firefighters battle a large blaze Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) RELATED Temperatures dip to below freezing as arctic blast hits Atlanta The night before, Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a fire at the Las Palmas Apartments on Seasons Parkway. The complex is in the Gwinnett Place area, and fire alarms did not activate, officials said.

When crews arrived around 10 p.m. Sunday, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a three-story building. Thirty people were displaced.

No injuries were reported in that blaze, either, but six units were damaged. Four of them were deemed a total loss. Authorities said the fire originated in a second-floor unit at the back of the building. They have not disclosed the cause, which remains under investigation. A massive fire at a Norcross area apartment complex left 30 people displaced, according to Gwinnett County fire officials. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services) On Saturday, College Park fire crews responded to a deadly blaze that claimed one life, officials told Channel 2 Action News at the scene. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in a two-story home on Lyle Avenue, just east of Washington Road. One woman died at the scene and another was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the news station reported.