Coweta man arrested on murder charges in deaths of women, ages 82 and 79

The suspect lived with the 2 women and was related to them, officials said.
By
1 hour ago

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after two women, ages 82 and 79, were found dead in a Coweta County home late Thursday.

Brandon Christopher Jones faces two counts of murder, according to the Coweta sheriff’s office. Jones was related to and lived with the two women he’s accused of killing, officials said. Authorities did not disclose their exact relationship, and the victims’ names have not been released.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the family’s Little Road home around 8 p.m. Thursday for an “unknown problem.” The area is off Ga. 16 between Sharpsburg and East Newnan, about 45 miles southwest of Atlanta.

When deputies arrived, they found the women already dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released information about their injuries, only that they were “consistent with a physical assault.”

Jones remained at the house and “made statements to law enforcement at the scene indicating that he killed the two victims,” the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody without incident.

A motive for the violence is still under investigation, officials said. Investigators noted that a “regional mental health team had been at the residence earlier that day,” but did not say why.

— This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

