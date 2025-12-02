City to invest $10 million in affordability at ‘Population Now’ high-rise

The Atlanta City Council approved a $10 million loan to support affordable housing at a Buckhead high-rise once best known for displaying the city’s population in real time.
According to the measure passed Monday at the council’s last meeting of the year, the loan to the city’s nonprofit Atlanta Urban Development Corporation would be for bridge financing for mixed-income housing at the Lofts at Twenty25 on Peachtree Road NE.
Norfolk, Virginia-based Harbor Group International, which acquired the 16-story building in August 2024 for $92.5 million in a foreclosure sale, manages the building. Harbor declined to comment.
Council members passed the legislation as part of their consent agenda, without discussion.
Then-Mayor Ivan Allen Jr.shows (or rather tries to show) Scott Silvis, 16 months, the new electric sign at the Darlington Apartments, 2025 Peachtree Road, that shows a running count of Atlanta's population. Count at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 1965, when the mayor threw the switch was 1, 174,575. The city population was then growing at the rate of one person every 16 minutes. (Charles Pugh/AJC File)
CNN mogul Ted Turner created the clock in 1965, when he was a billboard executive, and placed the ticker over signage for the apartments.
Chatiqua Ellison, the mayor’s director of special projects for housing, said at a Community Development and Human Services Committee meeting on Nov. 25 that the loan would bridge a $10 million gap in funding and preserve the 623 units at the complex.
Four-fifths of the units would be at 80% of the area median income, or about $91,000 for a family of four.
“This is a great opportunity that we don’t want to miss out on, given the housing crisis that we’re experiencing,” Ellison said.
Under an intergovernmental agreement, the city will make payments to the development corporation “to support the implementation of the Housing Strike Force in connection with the project, including the payment of principal and interest on the term loan,” the legislation states.
It said the city intends to pay off the loan using proceeds from the sale of city-owned property and then transfer those proceeds to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The council adopted another ordinance transferring $2 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund — $500,000 of its fiscal year 2026 allocation, and $1.5 million of its fiscal year 2027 allocation. The money will go for consulting and professional services.
Last week, City Council members confirmed they would not move forward this year with legislation to extend the eight active Tax Allocation Districts under Mayor Dickens’ Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, an ambitious proposal to raise more than $5 billion over the lifetime of the extension.
Dozens of members of the public who had lined up in opposition to passing the legislation this year cheered after Community Development and Human Services Committee Chair Jason Winston clarified remarks from Dickens’ chief of staff, Courtney English.