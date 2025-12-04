A.M. ATL: To life, to life

Morning, y’all! That inmate who escaped from Grady Hospital Monday was re-arrested yesterday. He apparently spent part of his time on the lam ordering an Uber and knocking on doors in Covington, where he was found. Glad that’s over.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! That inmate who escaped from Grady Hospital Monday was re-arrested yesterday. He apparently spent part of his time on the lam ordering an Uber and knocking on doors in Covington, where he was found. Glad that’s over.
Let’s get to it.
L’Chaim! Georgia saw one of the largest increases in life expectancy in the U.S. between 2021 and 2022. Not so l’chaim: We still live shorter lives than others in the country.
🔎 READ MORE: One expert explains how corporate accountability has decreased drug deaths
❓Trivia question: Which state has the highest average life expectancy, and which the lowest? Answer at bottom.
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Greystar, a massive national property manager, has agreed to a $24 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for “deceptive advertising practices” that obscured rental fees.
The case shows how thorny the affordable housing issue can be. Just last week, the Department of Justice reached a settlement with tech company RealPage, which was accused of colluding with corporate landlords, including Greystar, to fix rental prices in the multifamily rental industry.
🔎 READ MORE: More recent consequences for rental property giants
💸 Delta took a $200 million hit during the government shutdown because of refunded flights and a dip in bookings. Still, CEO Ed Bastian says end-of-year travel is looking solid.
🔍 Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators launched an inquiry into the Trump administration’s new policy of restricting lawmaker access to immigration detention facilities. Sen. Jon Ossoff said his office had to postpone a welfare-oriented visit because of new DHS restrictions.
⚖️ A lawsuit regarding the Kentucky UPS plane crash that killed 14 alleges the company put profits over safety by flying older planes. It’s one of many inquiries likely to be made into the November tragedy.
What, you think they wake up like this? Before Santa gets his lap crushed and insides hugged out by hundreds of starry-eyed children, he has to look the part.
Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique in Marietta helps about 15 Santas get ready for the season every year.
🎄 This is such a cute story and shows how much passion (and effort!) (and bleach) goes in to playing the man with the bag. It’s Today’s Must-Read.
How to find your Spotify Wrapped, YouTube recap and more for 2025
It’s time to reveal the weird hyperfixations you indulged this year.
Get festive with some drive-through light shows in the area
The sparkle of a holiday stroll, the heater of the family car.
How a sperm bank for cheetahs might one day save the fastest land animal
Well, I think we can guess how.
Looking back: The PlayStation turns 30
The PlayStation needs a retinol.
Dec. 4, 1992
Census Bureau paints America’s future. The year is 2050, and today’s elementary school students will be hitting retirement age. They’ll call their grandchildren on shirt-pocket satellite telephones, watch 3-D TV and ride in cars that drive themselves. And they’ll still be catering to their own doddering baby boomer parents, who will swell the over-85 age bracket as they test the limits of the human body and America’s Social Security system.
They nailed the “shirt-pocket satellite telephones” and cars that drive themselves. Who would have thought 3D television would be passé now?
Hawaii has the highest average life expectancy in the country at 80 years. West Virginia has the lowest at 72.2.
I find it interesting that “living longer” is a common phrase, but “living shorter” feels grammatically and logically odd. I like to think it’s because length is only one way to measure a life and has nothing to do with how well it was lived.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.