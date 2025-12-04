News Georgia sees one of the highest rises in life expectancy in the nation Yet a new CDC report shows Georgia still ranks near the bottom of states with an overall life expectancy of 75.9 years. Lead Nurse Practitioner Lori Reed examines a Covid patient at Piedmont Pulmonary Covid Recovery Clinic in Atlanta in 2022. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mostly attributed the nationwide rise in life expectancy to fewer deaths caused by the infectious disease. (Steve Schaefer/AJC file)

Georgia experienced one of the largest increases in life expectancy in the nation in 2022, rising 1.6 years, according to a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. Georgia residents’ life expectancy of 75.9 years still ranked near the bottom of states and the District of Columbia in 36th place, the report shows. Hawaii ranked first at 80. West Virginia was last at 72.2.

The increase happened amid a broader rise in U.S. life expectancy, reversing two years of large decreases at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, life expectancy in the United States jumped by 1.1 years in 2022, reaching 77.5 years. It rose again by nearly a year in 2023, reaching 78.4 years. The CDC hasn’t released 2023 state-level data. RELATED The growing inequality in life expectancy among Americans The federal agency mostly attributed the positive trend to fewer deaths caused by COVID-19. The infectious disease has killed more than 1.2 million people in the United States, according to the World Health Organization. Nationwide, the number of people dying from the disease each week has dropped significantly since 2020, the CDC’s data shows. Nancy Nydam Shirek, spokesperson for the Georgia Public Health Department, pointed out that more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between 2021 and 2022 and got access to treatments, including Paxlovid, a medication for the disease.

Meanwhile, the nation’s sharp rise in drug overdose deaths began to slow between 2021 and 2022, according to the CDC. It slowed even more in 2023 and has improved substantially since.