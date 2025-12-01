News

A.M. ATL: Super soakers, smelly water

Plus: Football updates, realty bites
By
2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! Happy December, happy last month of the year, happy “blink and it will be January” season. I trust everyone’s holiday weekends were, at the very least, survived.

Let’s get to it.

GA HOME SELLERS SAY ‘NEVERMIND’

The state of real estate: Not great, mate.
The state of real estate: Not great, mate.

Remember a while ago when the housing market was so hot people got into six-figure bidding wars? Those days are solidly behind us.

Why? Economic uncertainty and high mortgage rates.

Plus, some sellers are still mentally in those halcyon days of open house fist fights, and may have unrealistic ideas about their home’s value.

“Many sellers are coming in with old price expectations, while buyers are pulling back due to high mortgage rates,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said.

A SOLUTION FOR OUR SMELLY WATER

Mmm, delicious algae.
Mmm, delicious algae.

Every autumn, our Atlanta tap water gets funky because of algae activity in Lake Lanier, the main source of potable water for the city. It’s apparently harmless, and to maintain our mental health we should probably take the water people at their word.

By the way, the area upstream of Lanier is home to 194 million chickens and about 105,000 cattle. (In case you need a clearer mental picture of what, exactly, feeds that algae.)

🔎 READ MORE: More fun facts about Lake Lanier’s water situation

HOW SUPER SOAKERS COULD SAVE THE WORLD

Inventor Lonnie Johnson poses in front of a display of his Super Soaker water guns at JTEC Energy in Atlanta.
Inventor Lonnie Johnson poses in front of a display of his Super Soaker water guns at JTEC Energy in Atlanta.

Did you know Lonnie Johnson, the man who invented the Super Soaker, is a longtime Atlanta resident, Tuskegee University graduate and aerospace engineer who worked with NASA and the U.S. Air Force?

Obviously, he can’t get any more legendary. Oh, wait ...

The best part is, the spark that fueled Johnson’s new project is the same one that led him to creating the Super Soaker. The AJC’s Drew Kann explains:

“Energy issues have been a driving force behind Johnson’s innovations for years. In fact, an ‘aha’ moment working on a more efficient heat pump — a type of home heating and cooling system — is what led to the Super Soaker.”

🔎 TODAY’S MUST-READ: How the JTEC device works, and more Lonnie Johnson lore

AN UPDATE FOR FOOTBALL AGNOSTICS

That's one way to keep the rivalry alive!
That's one way to keep the rivalry alive!

Hello, people who don’t care about sports. It’s the end of the regular season for college football, and you’re due for your occasional update on how Teams In Your Area did.

NEWS BITES

The Falcons lost again

Oh, to be a football agnostic right now.

Christmas trees 101: How to pick and take care of them

One of my career-favorite interviews was with a person from the National Christmas Tree Foundation. Do you know how complex the U.S. Christmas tree industry is? It was riveting.

AI country hit ‘Walk My Walk’ built on Blanco Brown’s sound sparks big questions

Questions like, “Why does AI music sound like something that washes down from the farms into Lake Lanier?”

New survey shows how much teens dislike the news media

:(

❓Trivia question: Which state produces the most Christmas trees? Answer at the bottom.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 1, 1954

Meteor visible in Atlanta hurts woman in Alabama. A nine-pound black rock identified as a sulphide meteorite, visible Tuesday afternoon from Atlanta and points in Alabama and Mississippi, crashed through the roof of a house at Sylacauga, Ala., slightly injuring Mrs. Hewlett Hodges, 32, a housewife ... Thomas D. Nicholson, associate astronomer at the Hayden-Planetarium in New York City, said the fragment … was a piece of one of the eight billion meteors which bombard the earth’s atmosphere every day.

Fun fact: This was the first recorded instance in modern history of a meteorite striking a human. I hope she didn’t take it personally.

ONE MORE THING

The state that produces the most Christmas trees is: Oregon! North Carolina is No. 2, followed by Michigan.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

