Business Why thousands of metro Atlanta sellers pulled their homes off the market The number of delistings grew more than 40% in September year over year, according to Redfin. More metro Atlanta sellers are deciding to take their homes off the market, according to a new report. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

As metro Atlanta homes sit on the market longer, more sellers are yanking their listings off the market instead of accepting a lower sales price. Sellers pulled 2,450 homes off the market in September across the 29-county region, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin. The number of delistings grew 41% from the same month a year ago.

“Atlanta is seeing more homes quietly come off the market than we’d expect for this time of year,” Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Delistings tend to peak in winter months, the brokerage said. While metro Atlanta’s delisting rate isn’t the highest in the country, “it’s still elevated compared to the national average,” she added. RELATED Atlanta area home prices fell in October with steep declines in some places Across the U.S., almost 85,000 sellers delisted their homes in September, up 28% from a year earlier and the highest level for that month in eight years, Redfin says. The brokerage considers a home delisted if it was taken off the market after at least 31 days of not selling or going under contract. The typical home delisted in September sat for 100 days, Redfin says.

Delistings jumped the most in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they rose 74.5% in September year over year.

Buyer demand has slowed this year because of economic uncertainty and elevated mortgage rates, which have come down some in 2025 but remain higher than recent years. Also in play — some sellers today might not have a realistic view of what their home is worth, experts have said. They still remember the bidding wars and soaring home prices of the pandemic era when mortgage rates hit historic lows. “Many sellers are coming in with old price expectations, while buyers are pulling back due to high mortgage rates,” Fairweather said. A separate recent report shows homes are increasingly taking longer to sell. In October, homes in the 29-county region were sitting on the market for a median average of 60 days, according to data from Realtor.com. That was up about 14% from the same month in 2024.

Homes in outlying counties such as Morgan, Pike, Jasper, Heard and Coweta are sitting on the market the longest, the data shows. “Atlanta is more affordable than coastal markets, but it’s not immune to the broader slowdown — if a home isn’t priced competitively from Day 1, it’s increasingly sitting, and in many cases, ultimately getting pulled from the market,” Fairweather said. RELATED You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why. Delisting can sometimes be used as a selling strategy, Redfin notes. Some sellers will take their homes off the market and then relist at a lower price. That can appear better to house hunters than price drops on the original listings, and it also resets the number of the days the house has been on the market. The rise in delistings, though, might be keeping sale prices higher, Redfin said. Roughly 15% of the homes that were delisted in September across the U.S. were at risk of selling at a loss, the highest share in five years. The median sales price for the 29-county metro Atlanta region was $380,000 in October, according Georgia Multiple Listing Service, which was down 2.5% from the same month in 2024.

RELATED Dickens’ $1.3B housing plan is ambitious: But will it solve the affordability crisis? But in some parts of the country, home prices are still going up. “When tens of thousands of homeowners pull their homes off the market rather than accept a low offer, it effectively reduces the supply of homes that are actually available for buyers,” Asad Khan, a senior economist at Redfin, said in a prepared statement. “That keeps sale prices elevated,” he said. BY THE NUMBERS 41%: The growth in delistings in September in metro Atlanta compared to the same month in 2024, according to Redfin.