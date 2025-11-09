Metro Atlanta Travelers navigate chaos, confusion at Atlanta airport With flights canceled and rental cars booked amid government shutdown, anxious moments turn into hours for passengers. Frontier airline travelers are seen trying to rebook flights after cancellations continue to affect travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration started reducing flights on Friday at 40 major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Mary Ann Van Booren was tucked away in one corner of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, her luggage piled beside her and a salad balanced in her lap. She had arrived at the airport at 3:30 a.m. for an early flight back to Boston.

RELATED Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown “I’d probably be home by 8:30 a.m. to have coffee with the family,” she said. Instead, she’ll be at the airport until the evening, when she has a standby ticket with JetBlue. There’s no guarantee there will be a seat for her on that flight, or that it won’t be canceled as well. She bought an Atlanta sweatshirt in the event that she has to stay in the airport overnight. Van Booren just wrapped up a two-week trip visiting her son in Dallas, Georgia. She brought exactly two weeks of medication, which she has now run out of, and she has a pricey medical appointment to get to Tuesday in Boston. “(Airport staff) have been great,” she said. “They seem a little frazzled, but you know what, we’re a little frazzled.”

As broad flight cuts triggered by the federal government shutdown entered its third day, pockets of travelers like Van Booren sat and stood around the airport, their luggage piled beside them as they waited for delayed flights or attempted to rearrange travel plans.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines canceled more than 380 flights across the country Saturday and more than 470 Sunday to comply with a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation to reduce flights at 40 major airports. Mary Ann Van Booren sits at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, while waiting to see if she'll be able to get on a 7:20 p.m. standby flight back to Boston. (Olivia Wakim/AJC) According to flightaware.com, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday canceled more than 170 departing flights and delayed more than 230. Although the departure board was peppered with red canceled and delayed notices, the rest of the airport remained orderly, with security wait times hovering around four minutes in the morning. As the day went on, they crept up to 12 minutes. By around 10 a.m., Laurel Howell and her husband had learned their 12:30 p.m. flight to Miami had been canceled. They were waiting by the exit doors preparing to make the drive instead.

Their cruise would be leaving Monday morning, and they said all other flights to Miami were on standby. The Newnan residents had been informed of the flight cancellation just after getting through security. By that point, most rental cars were booked or too expensive, so some of their friends attending the cruise offered to pick them up to drive the 10 hours to their destination. “I just wish (the federal government) would hurry up and come to some kind of agreement,” Howell said. “I mean, it’s just getting ridiculous.” Delta Air Lines' departure screens display cancellations affecting passengers on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Friday that flight reductions might continue to increase if the government shutdown persists. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) RELATED Hearing sheds light on mental health of Atlanta airport threat suspect Atlanta resident Bre Stephenson said she made it onto the plane for her flight from Dallas, Texas, to Atlanta. But once they boarded, the flight was canceled and all passengers had to get off the plane. She finally made it home Sunday morning and was preparing to leave the airport.

“I’m kind of surprised, it seems like it’s still running smooth. Like, I haven’t seen any lines or extra wait times,” she said. The fast-moving lines can be attributed to people like Gerardo Gomez, a Transportation Security Administration agent based in Chicago. He said he’s been in Atlanta for two weeks now after they brought staff down to help mitigate the staffing shortages from people calling off. His food and lodging are paid for while he’s in Atlanta, but he hasn’t been earning a salary during the shutdown, and it’s been hard on his family, Gomez said while waiting for a cup of coffee. He was initially supposed to be in Atlanta for a week, but they extended it to two weeks, and now they just added a third, he said. He could be in Atlanta indefinitely. This isn’t Gomez’s first time working during a government shutdown. He said he was with the TSA during the last shutdown in 2018.

“We’re expected to know it might be a shutdown, so some of us do save up, some of us don’t,” he said. “I feel like this one’s actually a little worse, just because it’s been longer.” Travelers check in at the Delta South Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Friday that flight reductions might continue to increase if the government shutdown persists. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) RELATED Opinion: Atlanta airport chose equity and lost federal dollars in a win for travelers Lines — and frustration — were growing into Sunday afternoon. A line for rebooking flights with Frontier creeped around the corner, and stressed travelers waited in hopes of finding a way home before the work week. One pair was trying to get back to the Newark, New Jersey, airport to then drive home to Philadelphia. By Sunday afternoon, they had no flight to take and work looming Monday, so they were trying to plan “some creative connections,” Andrew Le said. “We might not go home for Thanksgiving just because of the flight situation,” said Le, who’s from Florida but goes to school in Philadelphia.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday he believes air travel will be “reduced to a trickle” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “The two weeks before Thanksgiving, you’re going to see air travel be reduced to a trickle. We have a number of people who want to get home for the holidays, they want to see their family, they want to celebrate this great American holiday,” Duffy told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “Listen, many of them are not going to be able to get on an airplane, because there are not going to be that many flights that fly if (the government) doesn’t open back up.” It was a nightmare travel day for the Harrison family, who were trying to get back to Memphis, Tennessee, after a vacation in Florida. They flew out of Jacksonville on Saturday morning, but when they were about 20 miles away from Atlanta, the captain said they would have to circle for 90 minutes while waiting for air traffic controllers to become available, Vance Harrison said.