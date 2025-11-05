Business FAA to cut 10% of flights Friday due to shutdown; Atlanta effects unclear The shutdown is having an effect on air traffic control staffing and fatigue, officials said. Morning travelers make their through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport amid the ongoing government shutdown. Monday, October 27, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

American transportation regulators will cut flights by 10% across 40 of the nation’s busiest airports starting Friday if the government shutdown continues. The move is to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers who have been working without pay for weeks.

Officials did not disclose exactly which airports or airlines would be affected but promised further details on Thursday. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International is the busiest airport in the country and the world. Some controllers have been forced to take side jobs, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday, which has created “staffing pressure in our airspace.” RELATED Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet That has prompted delays and cancellations, he said. And “there’s additional pressure that’s building in the system.” To make sure the airspace remains safe, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 airports, amounting to nearly 4,000 flights.

For the most part, he said, the airspace is running as efficiently as it does normally. “But as we dig deeper, what we find is issues of fatigue that our flight controllers are experiencing,” he said.