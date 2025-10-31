Opinion Atlanta airport chose equity and lost federal dollars in a win for travelers Hartsfield-Jackson was denied $37.5M in federal funds because it upheld its DEI commitments. Phase 2 of the Concourse D expansion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was completed in September. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Veronica Woodruff – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

As a founder, a mother and a woman of color, I know firsthand the challenges of creating a company and raising funds, which are often more difficult to acquire for people like me. That is why the decision by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to uphold its diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, even at the cost of losing $37.5 million in federal grants, resonates so deeply with me.

It affirms a principle that should matter to every business leader: Equity is not optional. Earlier this year, the Trump administration issued sweeping executive orders directing federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to eliminate DEI programs. Any airport or airline receiving federal funds was told to comply. For Hartsfield-Jackson, that meant revising its hiring and contracting policies to align with a new “merit-only” standard. When the airport refused, the FAA pulled millions of dollars earmarked for projects ranging from sustainability upgrades to taxiway repairs. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the airport ultimately gave up about $37.5 million rather than abandon its equity commitments. RELATED Opinion: Atlanta will lose its soul if it abandons diversity and inclusion commitment Veronica Woodruff is the founder and CEO of Travelsist. (Courtesy of Catrina Maxwell)

Progress is fragile, but it must be made sustainable The loss of funding is significant, but the leadership it demonstrates is greater. By holding the line, Atlanta showed that opportunity must remain accessible to all, not only to those who already hold the advantage. The fight will not end here. A federal judge has already questioned the legality of these new executive orders, citing concerns over free speech and constitutional overreach, and more litigation is likely. Local and state lawmakers must also resist efforts to make diversity a bargaining chip. Inclusion is not just a moral stance, it is an economic one. When cities invest in equity, they build stronger businesses, more resilient infrastructure and better outcomes for all travelers. I built my company, Travelsist, to solve a persistent challenge in air travel: ensuring elderly and disabled passengers receive timely, on-demand help. Drawing on my years as a flight attendant, I created a platform where travelers can request concierge assistance, including wheelchair service and in-person guidance to their terminal. These are exactly the kinds of services airports often support through sustainability and accessibility grants. If those grants become tied to restrictions that quietly eliminate equity, companies like mine could lose the chance to compete before we even begin. The loss of funding is significant, but the leadership it demonstrates is greater. By holding the line, Atlanta showed that opportunity must remain accessible to all, not only to those who already hold the advantage. The fight will not end here. A federal judge has already questioned the legality of these new executive orders, citing concerns over free speech and constitutional overreach, and more litigation is likely. Local and state lawmakers must also resist efforts to make diversity a bargaining chip. Inclusion is not just a moral stance, it is an economic one. When cities invest in equity, they build stronger businesses, more resilient infrastructure and better outcomes for all travelers. I built my company, Travelsist, to solve a persistent challenge in air travel: ensuring elderly and disabled passengers receive timely, on-demand help. Drawing on my years as a flight attendant, I created a platform where travelers can request concierge assistance, including wheelchair service and in-person guidance to their terminal. These are exactly the kinds of services airports often support through sustainability and accessibility grants. If those grants become tied to restrictions that quietly eliminate equity, companies like mine could lose the chance to compete before we even begin.

RELATED Opinion: Standing up for Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook is defending Georgia values I also know how fragile progress can be. Travelsist is an equity portfolio company of the Fearless Fund, a groundbreaking investor committed to expanding access to capital for women of color. When that fund came under intense political and legal attack, it had to scale back. But just a year later, Fearless has reemerged with a new global initiative reaffirming its mission (AfroTech). To me, that proves equity pathways can be tested, but they can also be rebuilt stronger. Equity in contracting and hiring is not a luxury That is why Atlanta’s stand matters. Hartsfield-Jackson is not just protecting its reputation, it is also protecting a pipeline of smaller firms, contractors and innovators who want to contribute to the future of travel. Equity is not a handout; it is a growth strategy. Other cities should take note. Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago — each faces the same federal pressure. If airports back down, they risk shutting out entire ecosystems of entrepreneurs and service providers. As I prepare to expand my work into the Northeast, I hope leaders there show the same resolve Atlanta has. Atlanta’s airport has always been more than a transportation hub. Under Mayor Maynard Jackson, contracting rules were reshaped to ensure minority-owned firms had access to opportunities that helped build the world’s busiest airport. Today’s decision continues that legacy. RELATED Opinion: In todays’ world, we are all under a microscope and must watch words carefully I am proud to see it. My hope is that policymakers in Georgia and across the country recognize what is at stake. Equity in contracting and hiring is not a luxury. It is foundational. When leaders in cities like Atlanta hold the line, they keep the runway open for the next generation of innovators, including founders like me, who are ready to serve all travelers.