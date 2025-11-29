Happy Thanksgiving weekend! Hopefully some of the holiday stress has abated and everyone’s taken their Tums. We’ll keep it light today, but I wanted to touch on one of the best Southern traditions: Yapping with loved ones for hours one end.
Sweet Tea: Conversation starters
The Tran sisters, Von and Linda, survived a terrifying journey with the parents to escape communist Vietnam in 1983. Decades later, they use their cooking skills to prepare a massive Thanksgiving feast for Vietnamese seniors at First Senior Center of Georgia.
- Von Tran founded First Senior Center of Georgia in 2017. The nonprofit operates a free health day center for seniors and a large food bank. Her sister Linda is the center’s food bank and kitchen manager.
- Von Tran said their Thanksgiving tradition helps connect Vietnamese seniors to their present home.
- “Thanksgiving is a chance to celebrate and reflect on the new life they have been given here in America,” she said.
Let me tell you, the photos in this story alone will give you residual holiday joy. And the sisters’ account of their immigration to the U.S.? Jaw-dropping. They are real heroes.
🍁 READ MORE: Costumes, community, caring make this Vietnamese-American Thanksgiving feast speacial
10 QUESTIONS TO SPARK GRATITUDE
Over the years I’ve learned gratitude is more than a vague saying stitched on to throw pillows. It’s a practice that simply can’t be bought from a Buc-ee’s home goods section.
You probably heard, “What are you thankful for?” about a dozen times this week. Let’s get at that feeling in a different way. I love pulling out questions like this for happy family gatherings, or for those nice cozy nights when conversations spin out for hours. (They also make great journal prompts, if you’re into that.)
- What’s something that makes you proud to be where you’re from?
- When you think of home, what food comes to mind?
- What positive developments or events have you noticed in your community lately?
- Where’s the most beautiful place you’ve been to in the South?
- Have you had a nice conversation with a neighbor recently, or someone unexpected you saw around town?
- Has a song ever moved you to tears? What was it?
- What’s one thing you’ve never done in your state that you’ve always wanted to try? It could be a restaurant you’ve always noticed, or a place you want to visit.
- What’s one skill you have that you’re proud of?
- Has a loved one ever given you advice you’ll never forget?
- What’s something of no monetary value that is precious to you?
BONUS: A “bless your heart” exercise
We all know what “bless your heart” actually means. So, if I’m feeling especially cranky, I’ll say something very nice about something I definitely don’t feel nicely about. (For example, let’s face it. Some people are ignorant, but it feels uncharitable to say so. My friend and I recently settled on “Well, they come from a different knowledge background!”)
Some hearts you could bless:
- That one inedible course at Thanksgiving dinner
- The worst movie you’ve seen recently
- A place you’ve been that you never want to go back to unless physically forced
See? Wasn’t it creative of your sister-in-law to experiment with new spice profiles in her casserole? Bless her heart.
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
SOUTHERN WISDOM
A community is the mental and spiritual condition of knowing that the place is shared, and that the people who share the place define and limit the possibilities of each other's lives. It is the knowledge that people have of each other, their concern for each other, their trust in each other, the freedom with which they come and go among themselves.
