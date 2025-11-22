Metro Atlanta

Sweet Tea: A world of magic

Plus: A local favorite, reimagined
By
43 minutes ago

You know what? You should doodle something today. Or write a little poem in your Notes app. (Anyone else’s Notes app a Pandora’s box of weird stuff? Don’t lie.)

We so often think creativity needs to serve a purpose, that art has to be for something or that writing is just a tool for some end. What about the pleasure of feeling a pen in hand, or the cadence of words tripping over the tongue?

What would you make just for the joy of it?

THE LOST WORLD OF MINNIE EVANS

The longer you look at a Minnie Evans work, the more you believe she was definitely connected to something divine.
The longer you look at a Minnie Evans work, the more you believe she was definitely connected to something divine.

I was beyond blown away by a new exhibition at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art featuring the work of prolific North Carolina artist Minnie Evans, and I need to talk about it.

In her art, Evans spun the kind of magic that could only grow from Southern ground. Evans said her kaleidoscopic images of plants, faces, eyes and mythical creatures (and innumerable creepy-cool details) were depictions of a lost Eden. If Eden ever did exist, I hope it looked just like she imagined.

Evans would sometimes give away artwork to visitors at North Carolina's Airlie Gardens. You can see how much the gardens' splendor influenced her vision.
Evans would sometimes give away artwork to visitors at North Carolina's Airlie Gardens. You can see how much the gardens' splendor influenced her vision.

A few facts about this absolute queen:

I love how Evan’s work alchemizes so many facets of the South. Faith, beauty, pain, nature, a strong sense of place and, yes, some of our history’s darkest moments, all clearly realized through one person’s remarkable eyes. If you find yourself in Atlanta before it closes in April, you must must go. More info from The High here

Minnie Evans herself. She's an icon, she's a legend and she IS the moment.
Minnie Evans herself. She's an icon, she's a legend and she IS the moment.

YOU DON’T LET A GOOD RESTAURANT GO

Louis Squires at the Magnolia Room Cafeteria in Tucker. He has always loved Southern cuisine and didn't want to see the S&S cafeteria on Chamblee Tucker Road close. His passion and dedication also saved 24 jobs.
Louis Squires at the Magnolia Room Cafeteria in Tucker. He has always loved Southern cuisine and didn't want to see the S&S cafeteria on Chamblee Tucker Road close. His passion and dedication also saved 24 jobs.

The S&S Cafeteria on Chamblee-Tucker Road was one of those classic serving line restaurants that became a decades-old dining tradition in the area. When it closed, longtime patron Louis Squires refused to let the ship go down.

🍽️ READ MORE: How Squires updated a classic while keeping true to its roots

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🌳 Jackson, MS: A shuttered library will soon be the site of the new Margaret Ann Crigler Park, thanks to massive local donations and a $3 million fund from the state. The park is part of downtown Jackson’s revitalization, and will be a green oasis with walking paths near the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. More from Mississippi Today

🏆 Lafayette, LA: Did you know Lafayette has a big place in the history of competitive trampolining? The son of trampolining pioneer Jeff Hennessy writes about how his dad created a bouncing powerhouse at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. More from The Current

🥶 Atlanta, GA: The original “Freeze,” the sprinting Atlanta Braves mascot, has an even cooler job now that he’s retired from smoking people during baseball games. Nigel Talton’s a paraprofessional for special education students at a Cobb County high school. Yes, people call him Coach Freeze. More from The AJC

🪖 Selma, AL: Imagine the things a 102-year-old Black veteran from the South has seen. H. David Griffin, Jr. has powerful advice for today’s military: Learn as much as you can in the service, and pursue your education. A great tribute to one of the last of The Greatest Generation from The Selma Times Journal

📚 Memphis, TN: Memphis is celebrating 150 years of Burke’s Book Store, a mainstay that’s grown — and thrived — with the community. A charmingly told and beautifully illustrated (seriously, the watercolors are so cool) history of the store from Memphis Magazine

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

I have the blooms, and when the blooms are gone, I love to watch the green. God dressed the world in green.

- Minnie Evans, on the cycles of seasons

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 112025 anx lanz veridict cobb

Man sentenced to life in slayings of Cherokee firefighter, wife

CobbLinc first public transit agency to deploy AV tech with Cumberland shuttle

Decatur lottery player wins option to choose $1K a day for life or $7M now

Keep Reading

Descendants obtain works of enslaved potter in landmark restitution deal

Magnolia Room: How one man saved a Southern tradition

Fire gutted a DeKalb studio. Artists are now picking up the pieces.

Featured

A dozen killings of people who are homeless in metro Atlanta

‘Worst nightmares come true.’ Atlanta confronts shift in homelessness funding.

Microsoft’s newest AI ‘superfactory’ opens at sprawling Fayetteville campus

Atlanta officials quietly rebrand city’s DEI office