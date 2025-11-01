Georgia News November has its own offerings of joy and beauty I find beauty, magic and much to enjoy in November. The cedar waxwing, which nests up north during spring and summer, is one of several bird species that arrive in Georgia duing November to spend the winter. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)

By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

I love every month of the year. November is no exception — even though some celebrated poets and writers call it the bleakest month. “So dull and dark are the November days,” wrote 19th-century English poet John Clare. Indeed, sunrays become more slanted, and the sun rises more toward the south each day — sure signs of an approaching winter with chillier days and longer nights. After Sunday, when we set our clocks back an hour, darkness will set in — by our clocks, at least — an hour earlier each evening.

Even so, I find beauty, magic and much to enjoy in November, such as: — It’s the time of Thanksgiving, a joyous celebration for families and friends and the start of the holidays — and warm fires in the fireplace. — Early November is peak time for fall leaf color in North Georgia’s mountains, although this year’s colors may be muted because of long dry spells during the preceding months. Still, I’m taking my annual leaf-peeping trip next week. Some favorite routes: the Richard Russell Scenic Highway (Ga. 348) and Ga. 136. — Early November is peak time for fall leaf color in North Georgia’s mountains, although this year’s colors may be muted because of long dry spells during the preceding months. Still, I’m taking my annual leaf-peeping trip next week. Some favorite routes: the Richard Russell Scenic Highway (Ga. 348) and Ga. 136. — “Winter birds” — kinglets, cedar waxwings, yellow-rumped warblers, pine siskins, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and several species of sparrows and ducks — arrive. They nest in the Northeast and Midwest during spring and summer and spend the winter in Georgia. Downy, hairy, red-bellied and redheaded woodpeckers start coming to suet feeders.

— Bald eagles start breeding. Many already are working on their ponderous nests in preparation for baby-rearing. Later, high-flying V-formations — awesome sights — of southbound sandhill cranes will be seen and heard over Georgia.