Metro Atlanta Leadership DeKalb celebrates 40 years developing local leaders DeKalb County’s nonprofit leadership development program ushers in Class of 2026, including an AJC managing editor. Leadership DeKalb is an annual program designed to develop 60 local leaders who are selected from a competitive pool of applicants. The Class of 2026 is the program's 40th cohort. (Courtesy)

Each year, Leadership DeKalb helps develop 60 local professionals across industries by offering a curriculum designed to address DeKalb County issues and advance leadership skills. The Class of 2026 is the program’s 40th cohort. Members of the Class of 2026 were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from a wide range of industries, including business, education, government, health care, nonprofit, public safety, law, journalism and utilities.

Among the 2026 class members are The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s lifestyle managing editor, Janel Davis; chief operations officer for City Schools of Decatur, Jarvis Adams; chief of the Emory Police Department, Burt Buchtinec; and assistant city manager for the city of Tucker, Derrick C. Turner. A full list can be found on the Leadership DeKalb press release. Over the next seven months, participants will engage with DeKalb County’s government, education system, economic development department and justice system. Small groups will tackle projects that investigate the consequences of the county’s limited affordable housing options. According to a 2022 DeKalb County report, one out of three DeKalb households has a housing affordability problem. And according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, affordable housing is one of metro Atlanta’s most pressing problems. The Leadership DeKalb program kicked off in August with a class orientation at the Chamblee Public Safety Complex. A leadership retreat at Lanier Islands Resort followed. Several other events, including a History Day, Core Values Day and Health Day, have already been completed.

Since its founding by the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce in 1986, Leadership DeKalb has helped develop more than 1,600 community leaders. In 1994, DeKalb Leadership became an independent nonprofit.