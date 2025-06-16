In Savannah, the public safety crisis isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s the result of a series of decisions made by local leadership. The city’s progressive mayor has spent more time deflecting blame than addressing crime. He pushed an ordinance targeting law-abiding citizens who leave firearms in their vehicles — while the real threat, repeat violent offenders, continues to slip through the cracks.

The Democratic District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has established a pattern of leniency, releasing violent offenders with little accountability — only to see many quickly reoffend. When leaders punish responsible citizens and go soft on criminals, the results are predictable and dangerous. And the worst part is, these policies put our police officers in unfair and unsafe situations. It’s no wonder there is a shortage of officers in Savannah right now. And they’re not alone.

Public safety is the foundation of economic growth

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS In too many cities across this country, activist crime policies have turned once-safe communities into cautionary tales. From Chicago to San Francisco, the results speak for themselves. But the damage goes beyond crime statistics. Public safety isn’t a partisan issue; it’s also the foundation of economic growth and community well-being. When neighborhoods are safe, businesses thrive, families put down roots and prosperity takes hold. But when crime rises and accountability disappears, that momentum can quickly unravel. Businesses suffer. Storefronts close. Tourism dries up. Families leave. Neighborhoods decline.

And let’s not forget which communities are impacted the most. It’s working families, often in underserved neighborhoods, who suffer first and worst when crime goes unchecked. They deserve better. This is where the contrast becomes clear. While Democratic-run cities experiment with softer laws, shorter sentences and political posturing, Republicans are focused on what actually works: backing law enforcement, removing violent offenders from our streets and restoring the rule of law.

Georgia needs stronger laws against crime

The good news is that help is already on the way. Thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly, we’ve expanded the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit into Savannah, bringing experienced prosecutors and dedicated resources to support law enforcement on the ground. This new expansion includes a full-time gang prosecutor and a full-time investigator who will work in close coordination with local, state and federal partners to target gang activity and take violent offenders off the streets.

While other states have suffered the consequences of soft-on-crime policies, Georgia has taken a more responsible path — backing law enforcement and holding offenders accountable. But there’s more work to do. We don’t need weaker laws. We need consistent leadership and the resolve to apply the laws we already have.

My approach as a commonsense conservative is grounded in results. I’ve spent years helping grow Georgia’s economy and bring jobs to our state, and I understand that public safety is the foundation of prosperity. You can’t build strong communities without safe streets. I bring that same focus to fighting crime — standing with law enforcement, prosecuting violent offenders and making sure no community is left behind.

The cavalry is coming. Georgia’s future won’t be written by activists in city hall, but by leaders committed to restoring safety, upholding the rule of law and standing up for every community. Let’s make crime illegal again — everywhere.

Chris Carr is the attorney general of the state of Georgia. He recently announced his run for governor in the 2026 election.