In late May in Savannah, four people were shot while downtown. A local business owner who heard the gunfire said it best: “I just want more cops out here.”
Instead of answering that call, Mayor Van Johnson pointed to Georgia’s gun laws as the problem: an argument we’ve heard before. City leaders are floating a mandate to restrict business hours that treats law-abiding citizens as the issue while ignoring the root cause. In too many cities, leaders blame policies instead of confronting criminals — a familiar pattern that erodes accountability and fuels violent crime.
Georgians see through it. And they’re ready for real solutions.
In Savannah, the public safety crisis isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s the result of a series of decisions made by local leadership. The city’s progressive mayor has spent more time deflecting blame than addressing crime. He pushed an ordinance targeting law-abiding citizens who leave firearms in their vehicles — while the real threat, repeat violent offenders, continues to slip through the cracks.
The Democratic District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has established a pattern of leniency, releasing violent offenders with little accountability — only to see many quickly reoffend. When leaders punish responsible citizens and go soft on criminals, the results are predictable and dangerous. And the worst part is, these policies put our police officers in unfair and unsafe situations. It’s no wonder there is a shortage of officers in Savannah right now. And they’re not alone.
Public safety is the foundation of economic growth
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
In too many cities across this country, activist crime policies have turned once-safe communities into cautionary tales. From Chicago to San Francisco, the results speak for themselves.
But the damage goes beyond crime statistics. Public safety isn’t a partisan issue; it’s also the foundation of economic growth and community well-being. When neighborhoods are safe, businesses thrive, families put down roots and prosperity takes hold. But when crime rises and accountability disappears, that momentum can quickly unravel. Businesses suffer. Storefronts close. Tourism dries up. Families leave. Neighborhoods decline.
And let’s not forget which communities are impacted the most. It’s working families, often in underserved neighborhoods, who suffer first and worst when crime goes unchecked. They deserve better.
This is where the contrast becomes clear. While Democratic-run cities experiment with softer laws, shorter sentences and political posturing, Republicans are focused on what actually works: backing law enforcement, removing violent offenders from our streets and restoring the rule of law.
Georgia needs stronger laws against crime
The good news is that help is already on the way. Thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly, we’ve expanded the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit into Savannah, bringing experienced prosecutors and dedicated resources to support law enforcement on the ground. This new expansion includes a full-time gang prosecutor and a full-time investigator who will work in close coordination with local, state and federal partners to target gang activity and take violent offenders off the streets.
While other states have suffered the consequences of soft-on-crime policies, Georgia has taken a more responsible path — backing law enforcement and holding offenders accountable. But there’s more work to do. We don’t need weaker laws. We need consistent leadership and the resolve to apply the laws we already have.
My approach as a commonsense conservative is grounded in results. I’ve spent years helping grow Georgia’s economy and bring jobs to our state, and I understand that public safety is the foundation of prosperity. You can’t build strong communities without safe streets. I bring that same focus to fighting crime — standing with law enforcement, prosecuting violent offenders and making sure no community is left behind.
The cavalry is coming. Georgia’s future won’t be written by activists in city hall, but by leaders committed to restoring safety, upholding the rule of law and standing up for every community. Let’s make crime illegal again — everywhere.
Chris Carr is the attorney general of the state of Georgia. He recently announced his run for governor in the 2026 election.
About the Author
Keep Reading
‘This can’t be who we are.’ Georgia leaders respond to Minnesota attack.
Georgia political leaders condemned politically motivated violence after a gunman fatally shot a Democratic legislator in Minnesota on Saturday and wounded another lawmaker.
$10K reward offered to find shooter who killed 12-year-old in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police say a 12-year-old boy wasan innocent bystander.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates
The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves
In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS