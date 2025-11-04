Georgia News Insurance commissioner slams ‘amateur hour’ Congress for health care impasse Federal ACA subsidies uncertainty drives up premiums, challenges retention as Georgia Access enrollment starts. In this April 2025 file photo, Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King speaks at a town hall in Stonecrest. King is promoting Georgia Access, the state program for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans. Open enrollment began Saturday and runs through Jan. 15. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

SAVANNAH ― Hailing Georgia Access, the state program for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans, as a resounding success in its first year, state Insurance Commissioner John King is voicing caution about 2026 enrollment. Echoing forecasts nationwide that enrollment could plummet, King said Monday he expects retention to be a challenge during the open enrollment period, which began Saturday and continues through Jan. 15. He predicted the “healthiest Georgians” among the 1.5 million who purchased plans for 2025 are unlikely to re-enroll should they see significant premium increases due in part to the expiration of some federal subsidies.

He criticized congressional leaders for their inaction on assistance, which was issued during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage more uninsured Americans to get coverage. The debate over extending the enhanced subsidies is behind the ongoing federal government shutdown. Congressional Democrats are blocking a new spending plan until Republicans agree to schedule a vote on the insurance assistance. Renewing the subsidies is estimated to cost $335 billion to $350 billion over 10 years. King called the congressional tussle “amateur hour” and said state elected officials are accountable when federal leaders aren’t. “We are fed up with the attitude in Washington that they use our citizens as pawns in their political games,” King said. “I’m not going to leave Georgians at the whims of the nonsense in Washington. My job is to provide coverage options for Georgians as affordable as we can.” GeorgiaAccess.gov outreach workers traveled the state last fall to promote the state program to people who might be eligible to get health insurance. (Ariel Hart/AJC)

King met with Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce members Monday to promote open enrollment. Awareness and education will be vital to another strong year, King said. Georgia has nearly tripled its ACA enrollees since 2020.

The commissioner also shared his vision for Georgia Access’ future growth. He is working on a proposed tax incentive for small businesses that offer employees stipends toward purchasing health insurance on the state’s exchange. The idea has received a warm reception from state lawmakers, King said. King chose to launch his open enrollment push in Savannah because of the area’s diverse demographics, from college students to farmers to those who work jobs related to activity at the Georgia Ports Authority. The Savannah cargo terminal is the third busiest in the country. Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King held a celebratory event by the state Capitol at Liberty Plaza last year to mark the opening of the state's Affordable Care Act health insurance shopping website, GeorgiaAccess.gov. (Ariel Hart/AJC) The open enrollment rollout was low-key in comparison to Georgia Access’ launch a year ago. King hosted a festival, complete with a mariachi band, outside the Capitol on Liberty Plaza. He said the party was meant to attract attention and new enrollees. “A year later, we now have a product that is proven to be successful, and we have to focus on retention,” he said.