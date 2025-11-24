Gwinnett Powerball player buys $1M ticket as jackpot grows for Monday drawing
No one matched every number in the multistate lottery game, so the grand prize will climb to an estimated $654 million.
A Publix grocery store in Duluth sold a $1 million ticket for Saturday's drawing of Powerball, which hit $1.3 million in early September (pictured) and eventually reached $1.787 billion when it was won Sept. 6. The next drawing is Monday, and the jackpot has grown to an estimated $654 million. (Ben Hendren for the AJC/2025)
The lucky player matched all five white-ball numbers: 28-32-36-51-69. But the ticket holder failed to match the red 2 ball, so the Powerball jackpot will continue to grow to an estimated $654 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.
A player in Jonesboroused the Georgia Lottery mobile app to win $50,000 in the drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.