No one took home Monday’s $750 million Powerball jackpot, but one lucky ticket sold in Georgia comes with a $1 million consolation prize.
That winning ticket was purchased online, said Taryn Jacobs, spokesperson for the Georgia Lottery Corp.. Details about the winner’s city of residence were not immediately available. Another $1 million ticket was sold in Texas, according to the Powerball website.
The prizewinning numbers were 16-19-34-37-64, with a Powerball of 22. Since no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot will continue to grow to an estimated $815 million for the next drawing Wednesday. That prize would be the seventh largest since the game launched in 1992.
If someone wins the jackpot, the player may choose between a lump-sum payment of about $367.9 million before taxes or an annuitized prize, which includes one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to the Powerball website.
In October, a Buford gas station sold a Powerball ticket worth $478.2 million before taxes. That sum, while staggering, is nowhere near one of the game’s biggest prizes. The multistate game’s largest jackpot, more than $2 billion, was won by a player in California in 2022.
Georgia has fielded other supremely lucky winners. In 2016, William and Heather ten Broeke purchased a $246.7 million Powerball ticket at a Publix in Brookhaven.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, and drawings are broadcast on live TV every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. or streamed online on the game’s website.
The odds of winning some kind of prize are 1 in 25, but your chances to win the jackpot diminish greatly: just 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball estimates.
There were several other smaller prize winners Monday, including 26 tickets with a value of $50,000. One of those also was sold in Georgia. No details about that ticket were immediately available.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots
- $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California
- $1.765 billion on Oct. 11, 2023, in California
- $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, in California, Florida and Tennessee
- $1.326 billion on April 6, 2024, in Oregon
- $1.08 billion on July 19, 2023, in California
- $842.4 million on Jan. 1, 2024, in Michigan
- $815 million (estimated) for the Wednesday drawing
- $768.4 million on March 27, 2019, in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million on Aug. 23, 2017, in Massachusetts
- $754.6 million on Feb. 6, 2023, in Washington
Source: Powerball
