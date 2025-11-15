Metro Atlanta Food distributions continue as SNAP delays linger The King Center in Atlanta is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon Saturday. Volunteers direct traffic during a food giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Stonecrest. Food drives are being hosted across metro Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

As the nation begins to recover from the longest government shutdown in history, leaders and advocates in Georgia are trying to fill the gaps left by the pause in the federal food assistance program. Families across Georgia still face uncertainty as they wait for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to return after the 43-day shutdown.

Food drives are being hosted across metro Atlanta on Saturday to assist those who depend on the program until funds are made available. RELATED With SNAP benefits in limbo, Atlanta residents step up to help The King Center is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon. The center is partnering with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and the King’s Table, the organizations announced in a news release. “The food distribution is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in metro Atlanta and uplift underserved neighborhoods through direct support and compassionate outreach,” the release said. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RELATED SNAP delays leave Georgia families waiting. Here’s how to help. Before the food distribution, New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant and Bernice A. King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and King Center CEO, will offer remarks.