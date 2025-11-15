Food distributions continue as SNAP delays linger

The King Center in Atlanta is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon Saturday.
Volunteers direct traffic during a food giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Stonecrest. Food drives are being hosted across metro Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
The King Center is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon. The center is partnering with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and the King’s Table, the organizations announced in a news release.
“The food distribution is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in metro Atlanta and uplift underserved neighborhoods through direct support and compassionate outreach,” the release said.
Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The distributions will be held at: Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker; New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest; Berean Christian Church in Stone Mountain; Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta; and Saint Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta.
Asia Simone Burns is a watchdog reporter for the AJC. Burns was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom and now writes about crime. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.
