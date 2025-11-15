Metro Atlanta

Food distributions continue as SNAP delays linger

The King Center in Atlanta is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon Saturday.
Volunteers direct traffic during a food giveaway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Stonecrest. Food drives are being hosted across metro Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

As the nation begins to recover from the longest government shutdown in history, leaders and advocates in Georgia are trying to fill the gaps left by the pause in the federal food assistance program.

Families across Georgia still face uncertainty as they wait for their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to return after the 43-day shutdown.

Food drives are being hosted across metro Atlanta on Saturday to assist those who depend on the program until funds are made available.

The King Center is hosting a food distribution drive on Auburn Avenue, starting at noon. The center is partnering with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and the King’s Table, the organizations announced in a news release.

“The food distribution is part of a broader effort to address food insecurity in metro Atlanta and uplift underserved neighborhoods through direct support and compassionate outreach,” the release said.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Before the food distribution, New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant and Bernice A. King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and King Center CEO, will offer remarks.

“In the spirit of both my parents’ legacies, we must respond to injustice not only with words, but with actions,” King said in a video ahead of the event.

DeKalb County has planned drive-thru food distributions at five locations starting at 9 a.m.

“No registration required,” DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in an Instagram post. “Just drive up and receive fresh, healthy food for your family.”

The distributions will be held at: Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker; New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest; Berean Christian Church in Stone Mountain; Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta; and Saint Philip African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlanta.

About the Author

Asia Simone Burns is a watchdog reporter for the AJC. Burns was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom and now writes about crime. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

