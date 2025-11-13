Metro Atlanta Ex-Milton lieutenant granted $15K bond in Cobb crash that killed trucker Christopher Bradshaw was previously indicted on vehicular homicide, DUI, hit-and-run charges. Christopher Bradshaw (left) is accused of killing Terrell Lowdermilk in a hit-and-run crash. (Police and family photos)

A former metro Atlanta police lieutenant accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash was granted a $15,000 bond during a court hearing Wednesday, according to his defense attorney. Christopher Bradshaw, 48, was off duty from the Milton Police Department at the time of the August collision. He surrendered three days later and has been held since then in the Cobb County jail, booking records show. Bradshaw posted bond Wednesday evening and was released.

Investigators said Bradshaw caused a wreck on I-75 that killed a truck driver on Aug. 13 around 2:30 a.m., according to Marietta police. In October, a Cobb grand jury indicted Bradshaw on charges of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run and DUI. Bradshaw, who lives in Canton, allegedly struck Terrell Lowdermilk, who had pulled over his tractor-trailer after being involved in a minor crash, according to investigators. Lowdermilk, who lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was standing outside his truck when he was struck and killed. He was 36. According to Bradshaw’s attorney, Lowdermilk was standing in the I-75 North entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway when he was hit, and the crash was unavoidable. “While the facts in this case are tragic, that does not make it a crime and most certainly warranted Chris being granted bond. He has no criminal history and has dedicated most of his adult life to protecting and serving the citizens of Georgia,” attorney Chuck Boring told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Although not previously reported, it is undisputed that the deceased was standing in the middle of the actual lane of travel on the I-75 on-ramp at 2:30 a.m. when he was struck.”

RELATED Fired Milton police lieutenant was DUI in deadly Cobb crash, indictment says When officers arrived at the scene, Bradshaw was gone but evidence and witnesses linked him to the crash, according to police. No details were released regarding why investigators suspected Bradshaw was under the influence.

Boring declined to comment on the DUI and hit-and-run charges against his client. After the arrest, Milton police said in an email to the AJC that Bradshaw was placed on administrative leave after the department learned of the investigation. He was later fired, the department said. “Although Mr. Lowdermilk’s death was heartbreaking and tragic, based on the circumstances, we expect to show that it was unavoidable and not criminal,” Boring said. “My client and his family continue to pray for the deceased’s family.” Lowdermilk’s dream was to own a trucking business, his obituary stated, and his career offered him the opportunity to see much of the country. He often worked long hours to build a better life for himself and his mother, according to a GoFundMe page created by family members. “Family meant everything to Terrell,” his obituary stated. “He spoke with his mother, Cynthia Hayes, every day, always checking on her health and well-being. He often told her that she deserved to rest, after all the sacrifices she made for him and his brother. He wanted to take care of her the way she took care of them.”