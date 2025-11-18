DeKalb votes to move forward with $77 million ambulance contract

During the same period, DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s travel time to medical emergencies was 9.1 minutes or less in 90% of calls, according to Fitch’s study.The county’s goal for response times is less than 11 minutes for the most serious calls and less than 15 minutes for calls that require rapid intervention, such as continuous seizures and falls that result in injuries.
A county bid evaluation committee, which included DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum, rated AMR the top choice among four private ambulance contractors that submitted proposals earlier this year.
Fullum previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that AMR has been a cooperative partner with the county despite the issues it has faced.
“Throughout this process, the one thing that I can say is that AMR has stayed at thetable and has worked with us to improve this system,” he said. “Through that process, that gave me the belief that they were capable of being within the proposal process.”
In February 2024, the county invested $3.8 million into DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s ambulance program to bolster service throughout the county. At the same time, it extended its contract with AMR through June 2026 and added a $4.89 million subsidy to increase the number of AMR ambulances in service.
Commissioners approved the new agreement with AMR on Tuesday at their regular meeting without any discussion about the contract.
