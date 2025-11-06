Crews battle large apartment fire in SW Atlanta, causing backups on MLK Drive

A fire at the Abby Ridge Apartments in southwest Atlanta left families displaced on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Eight units were damaged by fire or smoke and water, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:30 a.m. and found heavy flames from the two-story building. The complex sits near the intersection with Boulder Park Drive just east of I-285 and west of Lynhurst Drive.

No injuries have been reported, but several people were evacuated. The fire itself was contained to four units, Atlanta fire Capt. Andrew Anderson told reporters at the scene. But eight units sustained water and smoke damage, he said.

Atlanta fire Capt. Andrew Anderson updates reporters at the scene of a fire at the Abby Ridge Apartments on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Firefighting efforts blocked Martin Luther King Jr. Drive’s eastbound lanes for about an hour. By 7:30 a.m., one lane was reopened.

Anderson did not have information on what sparked the flames. Arson investigators are tasked with determining that, he said, which is protocol for large fires.