Crews battle large apartment fire in SW Atlanta, causing backups on MLK Drive

A large fire displaced several people in southwest Atlanta early Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6:30 a.m. and found heavy flames from the two-story building. The complex sits near the intersection with Boulder Park Drive just east of I-285 and west of Lynhurst Drive.
No injuries have been reported, but several people were evacuated. The fire itself was contained to four units, Atlanta fire Capt. Andrew Anderson told reporters at the scene. But eight units sustained water and smoke damage, he said.