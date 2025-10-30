Where should MARTA go? Draw your dream transit map and share it.

Marietta, the Battery and Kennesaw in Cobb County were frequent suggestions, as was the Clifton Corridor and south DeKalb County. Others said they’d like to see rail run alongside all of the region’s interstates to relieve traffic congestion.
Further outside the metro area, residents of Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, Hall, Jackson and Troup counties also made a pitch for MARTA access.
Take the map below and draw out where you’d like to see MARTA go. Unleash your inner urban planner and tell us where you’d like to see heavy rail, light rail or bus rapid transit.
Save this image and draw your dream MARTA map. Send it back to us to potentially be featured in our follow up article. (Jessi Esparza/AJC)
After you’ve solved metro Atlanta’s transportation issues, share the map with the AJC to potentially be featured in future coverage. Here’s how to submit your map:
On your phone or computer, visit this form. From there, you can upload a photo or screenshot of your map. Please share your name and contact information in the form so we can give you credit if we share this map. You can also explain why your map goes where it does.
MARTA is at a crossroads in search of new leadership at a critical time, with huge projects on the horizon. The Future of MARTA is an occasional series looking at the past, current and future of a transit agency that shapes and is shaped by metro Atlanta.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.