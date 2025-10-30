Metro Atlanta Where should MARTA go? Draw your dream transit map and share it. We’re inviting readers to pull out their markers and create their own MARTA dream map. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC)

Political gridlock and financial constraints have kept MARTA from growing the way original planners hoped it would, a series of spokes and spurs radiating out from downtown Atlanta “indefinitely.” That hasn’t stopped riders and non-riders alike from fantasizing about what could still be.

Further outside the metro area, residents of Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, Hall, Jackson and Troup counties also made a pitch for MARTA access.

Now get to work. Unlike MARTA’s actual planners, you aren’t constrained by political will or cost. But here are some numbers to think through as you dream big, based on construction data costs compiled by the Eno Center for Transportation. On average: 1 mile of heavy rail costs $713.5 million;

1 mile of light rail costs $162.5 million. For comparison, researchers estimate the average cost of highway construction at about $368,000 per mile. Take the map below and draw out where you’d like to see MARTA go. Unleash your inner urban planner and tell us where you’d like to see heavy rail, light rail or bus rapid transit.