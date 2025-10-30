Where should MARTA go? Draw your dream transit map and share it.

Metro Atlanta

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC)
Political gridlock and financial constraints have kept MARTA from growing the way original planners hoped it would, a series of spokes and spurs radiating out from downtown Atlanta “indefinitely.”

That hasn’t stopped riders and non-riders alike from fantasizing about what could still be.

Enter: MARTA dream maps, where wannabe transit planners draw out their vision for MARTA expansion. We’re inviting readers to pull out their markers and create their own MARTA dream map.

MARTA has even gotten in on the fun, sharing a map on X.com with new rail lines and stops, writing, “If we won the lottery, we wouldn’t tell anyone. But there would be signs.

All this follows The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asking readers earlier this month to share their dream destinations.

Marietta, the Battery and Kennesaw in Cobb County were frequent suggestions, as was the Clifton Corridor and south DeKalb County. Others said they’d like to see rail run alongside all of the region’s interstates to relieve traffic congestion.

Further outside the metro area, residents of Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, Hall, Jackson and Troup counties also made a pitch for MARTA access.

Now get to work.

Unlike MARTA’s actual planners, you aren’t constrained by political will or cost. But here are some numbers to think through as you dream big, based on construction data costs compiled by the Eno Center for Transportation. On average:

For comparison, researchers estimate the average cost of highway construction at about $368,000 per mile.

Take the map below and draw out where you’d like to see MARTA go. Unleash your inner urban planner and tell us where you’d like to see heavy rail, light rail or bus rapid transit.

Save this image and draw your dream MARTA map. Send it back to us to potentially be featured in our follow up article. (Jessi Esparza/AJC)
Save this image and draw your dream MARTA map. Send it back to us to potentially be featured in our follow up article. (Jessi Esparza/AJC)

After you’ve solved metro Atlanta’s transportation issues, share the map with the AJC to potentially be featured in future coverage. Here’s how to submit your map:

On your phone or computer, visit this form. From there, you can upload a photo or screenshot of your map. Please share your name and contact information in the form so we can give you credit if we share this map. You can also explain why your map goes where it does.

MARTA is at a crossroads in search of new leadership at a critical time, with huge projects on the horizon. The Future of MARTA is an occasional series looking at the past, current and future of a transit agency that shapes and is shaped by metro Atlanta.

